Rubius Therapeutics Announces Webcast to Review Initial Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of RTX-240 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announced that the Company plans to issue a pre-market press release and conduct a webcast on Monday, March 15, 2021, to discuss the initial clinical data findings from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast with a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, March 15th to discuss this update. The link to the webcast of the conference call will be posted on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. The update may also be accessed by dialing 1-800-289-0045 (domestic) or 1-615-622-8086 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the passcode 1294064. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.