 

Guilherme Benchimol Assumes Executive Chairman Role to Lead Key Growth & Strategic Initiatives for the Next Evolution of XP Inc; Thiago Maffra (CTO) Will Be Named CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 22:45  |  41   |   |   

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), or XP, a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that Guilherme Benchimol will take on the new role of Executive Chairman to focus his attention on developing new growth and expansion initiatives, starting on May 12th. Thiago Maffra, Chief Technology Officer, has led the digital transformation of XP and is being promoted to CEO to manage the company.

Mr. Maffra joined XP Inc. in 2015 and has led the strategy and development of XP’s technology-driven financial services platform and digital transformation over the past three years. He is one of the recognized leaders of the FinTech industry in Brazil with a deep understanding of our clients, our business model and the power of advanced technologies and data to disrupt the financial services industry. Maffra began his career as a trader and transitioned to focus on technology after his MBA from Columbia Business School.

Below a message from our founder and CEO, Guilherme Benchimol.

Shaping the Future of XP Inc.

I am very proud of what we have accomplished so far at XP, but I am even more excited about our future and the next evolution of our journey to help transform the lives of people in Brazil. I believe XP has established a very strategic position in the market, but we can’t afford to be satisfied or passive. We must understand the opportunities that lay ahead of us in such a rapidly changing world and constantly challenge ourselves to remain at the forefront of innovation, disruption and expansion in order to better serve our clients, welcome new customers into our ecosystem, and lead the revolution of our industry.

In order to help XP stay one step ahead and focused on our long-term strategic goals, I’m announcing today that I am assuming the role of Executive Chairman at XP Inc. to dedicate most of my time and energy on key growth and strategic initiatives such as innovation and expansion, partnerships and M&A, and the continued development of our culture and people – our most important assets.

I believe this will enable me to focus on building our future, making sure we are stronger and better prepared for many years to come. My dedication, availability and involvement in XP will remain the same as it has been for the past twenty years, and the long-term success of the business is my single and most important goal.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guilherme Benchimol Assumes Executive Chairman Role to Lead Key Growth & Strategic Initiatives for the Next Evolution of XP Inc; Thiago Maffra (CTO) Will Be Named CEO XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), or XP, a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that Guilherme Benchimol will take on the new role of Executive Chairman to focus his …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
T-Mobile Outlines Supercharged Plan for Un-carrier to Further Extend Lead Throughout the 5G Era ...
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, ...
Kinder Morgan Announces Formation of New Energy Transition Ventures Group
Astra CEO to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event
AVEO Oncology Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate FOTIVDA (tivozanib) in ...
Mastercard Kicks Off Strivers Initiative Multi-City Educational Road Show and Fearless Fund Grant ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
XP Inc. Reports 4Q20 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
9
XP INC. - Unentdeckte Perle?