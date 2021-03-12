Guilherme Benchimol Assumes Executive Chairman Role to Lead Key Growth & Strategic Initiatives for the Next Evolution of XP Inc; Thiago Maffra (CTO) Will Be Named CEO

Mr. Maffra joined XP Inc. in 2015 and has led the strategy and development of XP’s technology-driven financial services platform and digital transformation over the past three years. He is one of the recognized leaders of the FinTech industry in Brazil with a deep understanding of our clients, our business model and the power of advanced technologies and data to disrupt the financial services industry. Maffra began his career as a trader and transitioned to focus on technology after his MBA from Columbia Business School.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP) , or XP, a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that Guilherme Benchimol will take on the new role of Executive Chairman to focus his attention on developing new growth and expansion initiatives, starting on May 12th. Thiago Maffra, Chief Technology Officer, has led the digital transformation of XP and is being promoted to CEO to manage the company.

Below a message from our founder and CEO, Guilherme Benchimol.

Shaping the Future of XP Inc.

I am very proud of what we have accomplished so far at XP, but I am even more excited about our future and the next evolution of our journey to help transform the lives of people in Brazil. I believe XP has established a very strategic position in the market, but we can’t afford to be satisfied or passive. We must understand the opportunities that lay ahead of us in such a rapidly changing world and constantly challenge ourselves to remain at the forefront of innovation, disruption and expansion in order to better serve our clients, welcome new customers into our ecosystem, and lead the revolution of our industry.

In order to help XP stay one step ahead and focused on our long-term strategic goals, I’m announcing today that I am assuming the role of Executive Chairman at XP Inc. to dedicate most of my time and energy on key growth and strategic initiatives such as innovation and expansion, partnerships and M&A, and the continued development of our culture and people – our most important assets.

I believe this will enable me to focus on building our future, making sure we are stronger and better prepared for many years to come. My dedication, availability and involvement in XP will remain the same as it has been for the past twenty years, and the long-term success of the business is my single and most important goal.