New Providence Acquisition Corp Announces Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination with AST SpaceMobile and Stockholder Approval of Extension Proposal

Notice of the Special Meeting, together with the definitive proxy statement relating to the Special Meeting, is expected to be mailed on or about March 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2021.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (“New Providence”) ( NASDAQ: NPA , NPAUU and NPAWW) today announced that it has set April 1, 2021 as the date of its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with AST & Science, LLC (“AST SpaceMobile”).

New Providence also announced today that its stockholders approved an extension of the date by which it has to complete the Business Combination from March 15, 2021 to June 15, 2021.

Upon the closing of the Business Combination, AST SpaceMobile’s class A common stock is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “ASTS.”

About New Providence Acquisition Corp.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In September 2019, New Providence Acquisition Corp. consummated a $230 million initial public offering of 23 million units (reflecting the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option in full), each unit consisting of one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and one-half warrant, each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. New Providence’s securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols NPA, NPAUU and NPAWW.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first, and only, space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile’s team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. Follow AST SpaceMobile on Twitter @AST_SpaceMobile and LinkedIn.

Additional Information

NPA will file a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the proposed Business Combination, and will mail the definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its stockholders. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Business Combination. It is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect to the proposed Business Combination. NPA’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement in connection with NPA’s solicitation of proxies for the Special Meeting to be held to approve the Business Combination as these materials will contain important information about AST and NPA and the proposed the Business Combination. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to the stockholders of NPA as of the record date established for voting at the Special Meeting. Such stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement, without charge, at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.