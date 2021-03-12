 

New Providence Acquisition Corp Announces Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination with AST SpaceMobile and Stockholder Approval of Extension Proposal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 23:32  |  64   |   |   

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (“New Providence”) (NASDAQ: NPA, NPAUU and NPAWW) today announced that it has set April 1, 2021 as the date of its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with AST & Science, LLC (“AST SpaceMobile”).

Notice of the Special Meeting, together with the definitive proxy statement relating to the Special Meeting, is expected to be mailed on or about March 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2021.

New Providence also announced today that its stockholders approved an extension of the date by which it has to complete the Business Combination from March 15, 2021 to June 15, 2021.

Upon the closing of the Business Combination, AST SpaceMobile’s class A common stock is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “ASTS.”

About New Providence Acquisition Corp.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In September 2019, New Providence Acquisition Corp. consummated a $230 million initial public offering of 23 million units (reflecting the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option in full), each unit consisting of one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and one-half warrant, each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. New Providence’s securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols NPA, NPAUU and NPAWW.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first, and only, space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile’s team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. Follow AST SpaceMobile on Twitter @AST_SpaceMobile and LinkedIn.

Additional Information

NPA will file a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the proposed Business Combination, and will mail the definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its stockholders. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Business Combination. It is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect to the proposed Business Combination. NPA’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement in connection with NPA’s solicitation of proxies for the Special Meeting to be held to approve the Business Combination as these materials will contain important information about AST and NPA and the proposed the Business Combination. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to the stockholders of NPA as of the record date established for voting at the Special Meeting. Such stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement, without charge, at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Providence Acquisition Corp Announces Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination with AST SpaceMobile and Stockholder Approval of Extension Proposal New Providence Acquisition Corp. (“New Providence”) (NASDAQ: NPA, NPAUU and NPAWW) today announced that it has set April 1, 2021 as the date of its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the previously announced business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, ...
Kinder Morgan Announces Formation of New Energy Transition Ventures Group
Mastercard Kicks Off Strivers Initiative Multi-City Educational Road Show and Fearless Fund Grant ...
Astra CEO to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event
AVEO Oncology Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate FOTIVDA (tivozanib) in ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
New Providence Acquisition Corp. Reminds All Stockholders to Vote to Approve Charter Extension