 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.03.2021, 00:00  |  20   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RIDE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Lordstown investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/lordstown-motors-corp/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 12, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that Lordstown has “no revenue and no sellable product.” Though the Company has “consistently pointed to its book of 100,000 pre-orders as proof of deep demand of its proposed EV truck,” the report alleged that these “orders are largely fictitious” and merely formed a “marketing relationship” with no obligation to purchase products.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $2.93, or 17%, during intraday trading on March 12, 2021.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Lordstown should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Lordstown Motors - Ride
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) on Behalf of Investors Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RIDE) investors concerning the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan Announces Formation of New Energy Transition Ventures Group
Mastercard Kicks Off Strivers Initiative Multi-City Educational Road Show and Fearless Fund Grant ...
Astra CEO to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event
AVEO Oncology Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate FOTIVDA (tivozanib) in ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Evolutions in the Air Liquide group Executive Committee
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) on Behalf of Investors
12.03.21
RIDE BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lordstown Motors Corp. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – RIDE
12.03.21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Investors
04.03.21
Lordstown Motors Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
02.03.21
Lordstown Motors and Holman Enterprises Announce Co-Marketing Agreement and Expanded Alliance
17.02.21
Lordstown Motors To Race Endurance Electric Pickup Truck Skateboard in San Felipe 250 Race in Baja California on April 17

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
14
Lordstown Motors - Ride