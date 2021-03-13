 

AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15

AMC Theatres (NYSE AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world, today announced that two of its flagship locations in Los Angeles, AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15, will reopen on Monday afternoon, March 15. AMC is planning to open all its remaining 23 movie theatres in Los Angeles County beginning on March 19.

Additionally, AMC is preparing to resume operations at nearly all its 56 California AMC locations on March 19, assuming the proper local approvals are in place. AMC will only reopen its theatres once approved to do so by state and local authorities.

Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC, today issued the following statement:

“The reopening of movie theatres in Los Angeles County and throughout California is a momentous occasion for AMC Theatres, for our guests, for our associates, for our studio partners, and for the entire theatrical exhibition industry. To put the magnitude of Los Angeles reopening in perspective, as a movie market, the L.A. DMA is about double the size of the New York City market, which just finished last weekend as the No. 1 DMA in our circuit for box office.”

Aron continued, “As we have done at more than 525 locations around the country, AMC will reopen with the highest devotion to the health and safety of our guests and associates through our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols, which were developed in consultation with Clorox and with current and former faculty at the prestigious Harvard University School of Public Health. AMC Safe & Clean includes social distancing & automatic seat blocking in each auditorium, mandatory mask wearing, and upgraded air filtration with MERV-13 air filters, as well as many other important health, sanitization and cleanliness efforts.”

AMC SAFE & CLEAN
 In re-opening our doors to moviegoers, the safety of our guests and associates is our highest priority. Having already opened more than 500 of our theatres elsewhere across the United States, AMC moviegoers have benefited from our having sought out third-party, nationally recognized experts in cleaning and public health & safety to advise us. A team led by Dr. Joseph Allen, a prominent member of the faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health, as well as our partnership with The Clorox Company, helped us to develop our comprehensive AMC Safe & Clean protocols. They feature social distancing & automatic seat blocking, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV-13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety, sanitization and cleanliness procedures.

