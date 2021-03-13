TARONIS FUELS ISSUES STATEMENT

“Taronis shareholders should not be misled by the false information being disseminated by the Welo/Wetherald activist group. The activist’s diatribe of manufactured grievances is nothing more than an attempt to distract shareholders from the fact that they are trying to steal the company, to take control without paying shareholders for it.”

Peoria, AZ, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc. (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB:TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, issued the following statement in response to a letter sent by Thomas Wetherald and Tobias Welo (“Wetherald/Welo”) who are seeking to remove, without cause, all five members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

“Taronis has made significant progress toward improving cash flow and the Company’s capital position, including reducing operating expenses, attracting several critical new hires across multiple retail markets, and executing on its plan to expand its whole industrial gas operations into California and Arizona.

“Taronis urges shareholders to sign and return the Company’s GREEN Consent Revocation Card and disregard any white consent cards received from Wetherald/Welo activist group.”

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the consent solicitation initiated by Wetherald/Welo, the Company has filed a definitive consent revocation statement and accompanying GREEN consent revocation card and other relevant documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will also be mailed to Taronis’s shareholders. STOCKHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE COMPANY’S DEFINITIVE CONSENT REVOCATION STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO), ACCOMPANYING CONSENT REVOCATION CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the consent revocation statement, any amendments or supplements to the consent revocation statement and other documents that the Company files with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Company’s website at http://www.taronisfuels.com/investors/overview/ as soon as reasonably practicable after such materials are electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.