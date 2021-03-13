 

Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Root, Inc. (ROOT) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces it is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) committed potential securities violations and breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance, an insurance carrier that conducts all sales online.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Wertpapier


