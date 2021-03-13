Pitney Bowes Inc. Prices Senior Unsecured Notes and Obtains Commitments to Amend and Refinance Credit Facilities

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) (“Pitney Bowes” or, the “Company”), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and financial services, today announced the pricing of its private offering (the “Offering”) of $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2027 and $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (collectively, the “Notes”), to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Offering is expected to close on or about March 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of various customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain of Pitney Bowes subsidiaries. Pitney Bowes intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, together with cash on hand, to (i) repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under the Pitney Bowes secured term loan B facility (together with the repayment using the New Term Loan B Facility described below, the “Term Loan B Repayment”), (ii) pay the tender offer consideration for up to $375,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% Notes due 2022, 4.700% Notes due 2023, and 4.625% Notes due 2024 (collectively, the “Existing Notes”), subject to the applicable tender cap for each series of the Existing Notes, that are validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by holders of the Existing Notes and accepted by Pitney Bowes in connection with the cash tender offer that it commenced on March 8, 2021 (the “Concurrent Tender Offer”) and (iii) pay the fees and expenses in connection with the Offering and the Concurrent Tender Offer. Any excess proceeds after Pitney Bowes uses the proceeds as described above will be used for general corporate purposes. The Offering is not conditioned on the Term Loan B Repayment or the completion of the Concurrent Tender Offer. If the Term Loan B Repayment is not made or the Concurrent Tender Offer is not completed, Pitney Bowes intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes.