Edgewater Management and Directors to Lead $800,000 Private Placement

“Our recent Proof of Concept with a major Tier 1 Service Provider demonstrates the magnitude of the opportunity for Spectrum Slicing and Edgewater,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “Management and Directors are committed to our current strategic direction.”

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets, is pleased to announce that the Management and Directors of the Company will participate as lead investors in a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,956,522 units (each a “Unit”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant of the Company (each a “Warrant”) for total proceeds of up to $800,000 (the “Offering”).

The units will be issued at a price of $0.115 per unit. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 for twenty-four (24) months following the closing date. The Offering is not subject to any minimum aggregate subscription.

This Offering is available to subscribers under available prospectus exemptions as more specifically described in the Subscription Agreement.

The Offering will also be available to existing shareholders of the Company, who, as of the close of business on March 11, 2021, held securities of the Company (and who continue to hold such securities as of the closing date), pursuant to the prospectus exemption set out in Section 2.9 of OSC Rule 45-501 – Distributions to Existing Security Holders and in similar instruments in other jurisdictions in Canada (the “Existing Shareholder Exemption”). The Existing Shareholder Exemption limits a shareholder to a maximum investment of $15,000 in a 12-month period unless the shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the shareholder is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction. If the Company receives subscriptions from investors relying on the Existing Shareholder Exemption exceeding the maximum Offering, the Company may adjust the subscriptions received on a pro-rata basis.