 

Cinemark to Reopen Los Angeles Area Movie Theatres, Bringing Back the Immersive, Cinematic Experience Beginning on March 13

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced it will open its theatres in the greater Los Angeles area, bringing the immersive, cinematic experience back to one of the world’s most important moviegoing markets. More than 10 theatres will reopen on beginning Saturday, March 13, and reopening will continue through Monday, March 15. All theatres will reopen with enhanced cleaning and safety protocols, which have consistently received 96 percent guest satisfaction rating, as well as Cinemark’s fan-favorite Private Watch Parties and some of this year’s newest films. For a full list of theatre reopening dates and to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com.

Cinemark will reopen its theatre in Long Beach, California, Saturday, March 13, and reopen its theatres in Orange, Placer, Contra Costa and San Bernardino counties on Sunday, March 14. Los Angeles County theatres will begin reopening Monday, March 15. Cinemark will continue to reopen its California theatres as local guidance is released.

“Cinemark is thrilled to once again offer Los Angeles movie lovers the chance to see a movie on our big screens with sight and sound technology that truly cannot be replicated at home,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “Los Angeles is one of the most meaningful moviegoing markets in the world, and we look forward to providing moviegoers the entertainment experience they have been craving with the health and safety protocols they can trust. With an extensive list of blockbusters set to release in the coming months and nearly 90 percent of our U.S. circuit open, there is no better time to get back to the theatre.”

The theatres will reopen with some of this year’s newest movies, including Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Chaos Walking, Boogie, Long Weekend, The Courier and, of course, Wonder Woman 1984. Tickets for the much-anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong are on sale now for its March 31 premiere, and exciting films continue to hit theatres non-stop through the end of the year. In the coming weeks and months, moviegoers will be able to escape in the on-screen action of Mortal Kombat, Black Widow, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II, just to name a few.

