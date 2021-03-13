 

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. and HighPoint Resources Announce Results of Special Stockholder Meetings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.03.2021, 03:15  |  45   |   |   

DENVER, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the “Company” or “Bonanza Creek”) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint”) (NYSE: HPR) today announced the voting results of the Bonanza Creek and HighPoint special stockholder meetings in connection with the transactions pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 9, 2020, (the “Merger Agreement”) by and among Bonanza Creek, HighPoint and Boron Merger Sub, Inc. (the “Transaction”).

At the special meeting of Bonanza Creek stockholders held today, 99.8% of the shares of Bonanza Creek common stock voting at the special meeting (approximately 86.8% of the total outstanding shares) were cast in favor of the issuance of Bonanza Creek common stock in connection with the Transaction.

In response to HighPoint’s solicitation of votes from its stockholders to accept or reject a prepackaged plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Prepackaged Plan”), over 99% of the HighPoint stock that was voted on the Prepackaged Plan voted to accept the Prepackaged Plan. In addition, in response to HighPoint’s solicitation of votes from holders of HighPoint Operating Corporation’s senior notes (“HighPoint Senior Notes”) to accept or reject the Prepackaged Plan, over 99% in aggregate principal amount of the HighPoint Senior Notes and over 90% of the holders of the HighPoint Senior Notes that voted on the Prepackaged Plan voted to accept the Prepackaged Plan. At the special meeting of HighPoint stockholders held today, (i) 99.2% of the shares of HighPoint common stock voting at the special meeting (approximately 54.4% of the total outstanding shares) were cast in favor of the Transaction (the “HighPoint out-of-court proposal”), and (ii) 93.3% of the shares of HighPoint common stock voting at the special meeting were cast in favor of the compensation that may be paid to HighPoint’s named executive officers in connection therewith (the “HighPoint compensation proposal”).

As previously announced, the conditions to Bonanza Creek’s exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) for the HighPoint Senior Notes were not satisfied at the expiration time, but sufficient votes were received from holders of HighPoint Senior Notes to accept the Prepackaged Plan. The HighPoint stockholders have also voted to accept the Prepackaged Plan. Since the Bonanza Creek stockholders have voted in favor of the issuance of Bonanza Creek common stock in connection with the Transaction, HighPoint may file voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”) to effectuate the Prepackaged Plan and consummate the Transaction. The consummation of the Prepackaged Plan will be subject to confirmation by the Court in addition to other conditions set forth in the Prepackaged Plan, a transaction support agreement and related transaction documents.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. and HighPoint Resources Announce Results of Special Stockholder Meetings DENVER, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the “Company” or “Bonanza Creek”) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint”) (NYSE: HPR) today announced the voting results of the Bonanza Creek and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Standard Lithium CEO Robert Mintak, COO Dr. Andy Robinson to Participate in Fireside Chat at the ...
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Bitfarms Ltd. Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations, Public Relations and Shareholder ...
BW Offshore: BW Ideol AS – NOK 575 million private placement successfully completed
First Majestic Announces Acquisition of Jerritt Canyon Mine in Nevada, USA
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. and HighPoint Resources Announce Final Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitations
17.02.21
Bonanza Creek Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results