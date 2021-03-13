Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. and HighPoint Resources Announce Results of Special Stockholder Meetings

DENVER, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the “Company” or “Bonanza Creek”) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint”) (NYSE: HPR) today announced the voting results of the Bonanza Creek and HighPoint special stockholder meetings in connection with the transactions pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 9, 2020, (the “Merger Agreement”) by and among Bonanza Creek, HighPoint and Boron Merger Sub, Inc. (the “Transaction”).

In response to HighPoint’s solicitation of votes from its stockholders to accept or reject a prepackaged plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Prepackaged Plan”), over 99% of the HighPoint stock that was voted on the Prepackaged Plan voted to accept the Prepackaged Plan. In addition, in response to HighPoint’s solicitation of votes from holders of HighPoint Operating Corporation’s senior notes (“HighPoint Senior Notes”) to accept or reject the Prepackaged Plan, over 99% in aggregate principal amount of the HighPoint Senior Notes and over 90% of the holders of the HighPoint Senior Notes that voted on the Prepackaged Plan voted to accept the Prepackaged Plan. At the special meeting of HighPoint stockholders held today, (i) 99.2% of the shares of HighPoint common stock voting at the special meeting (approximately 54.4% of the total outstanding shares) were cast in favor of the Transaction (the “HighPoint out-of-court proposal”), and (ii) 93.3% of the shares of HighPoint common stock voting at the special meeting were cast in favor of the compensation that may be paid to HighPoint’s named executive officers in connection therewith (the “HighPoint compensation proposal”).

As previously announced, the conditions to Bonanza Creek’s exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) for the HighPoint Senior Notes were not satisfied at the expiration time, but sufficient votes were received from holders of HighPoint Senior Notes to accept the Prepackaged Plan. The HighPoint stockholders have also voted to accept the Prepackaged Plan. Since the Bonanza Creek stockholders have voted in favor of the issuance of Bonanza Creek common stock in connection with the Transaction, HighPoint may file voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”) to effectuate the Prepackaged Plan and consummate the Transaction. The consummation of the Prepackaged Plan will be subject to confirmation by the Court in addition to other conditions set forth in the Prepackaged Plan, a transaction support agreement and related transaction documents.