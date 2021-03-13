 

Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes

Saint-Herblain (France), March 13, 2021Valneva SE (“Valneva”), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that MVM Partner Thomas Casdagli has stepped down from Valneva’s Supervisory Board on March 12, 2021. 

“It has been a pleasure to work with Valneva over the last few years and be a part of the fantastic progress in the Lyme, chikungunya and, more recently, COVID-19 programs. I feel that it is time for me to step aside to make space for a new member of the Supervisory Board, with US Listed company experience, as Valneva takes the next steps in its journey. I wish the company every success in the future,” said MVM Partner Thomas Casdagli.

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva, added, “I would like to thank Thomas and MVM Partners for the great contributions and support given to Valneva since first investing in 2016. We continue to execute on our strategy and will strengthen further our Supervisory Board in due course.”

Further to MVM’s investment in Valneva in 2016, MVM had a right to appoint a Supervisory Board member. This right has now lapsed. 

About Valneva SE
Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development, beginning with the identification of deadly and debilitating infectious diseases that lack a prophylactic vaccine solution and for which there are limited therapeutic treatment options. We then apply our deep understanding of vaccine science, including our expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, as well as our established vaccine development capabilities, to develop prophylactic vaccines to address these diseases. We have leveraged our expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

