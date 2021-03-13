Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Plug Power, Inc.

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Plug securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com ; or click https://www.ktmc.com/plug-power-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR& ...

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) (“Plug”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Plug securities between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021 , inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Plug provides comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions focused on systems used to power electric motors in the electric mobility and stationary power markets.

The Class Period commences on November 9, 2020, when Plug filed its quarterly report on a Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020. Regarding Plug’s disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, the report stated, in relevant part that Plug’s “disclosure controls and procedures are effective … [and that] [t]here were no changes in [Plug’s] internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the last fiscal quarter that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, [Plug’s] internal control over financial reporting.”

The truth regarding Plug’s weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting was revealed on March 2, 2021 when, before the market opened, Plug filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because Plug was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” Plug stated that “[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.”