Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Leidos securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 5, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com ; or click https://www.ktmc.com/leidos-holdings-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=P ...

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) (“Leidos”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Leidos securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021 , inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Leidos is a science, engineering, and information technology company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil and health markets, both domestically and internationally. The Class Period commences on May 4, 2020, when Leidos announced that it had completed the acquisition of L3Harris Technologies’ Security Detection and Automation businesses (“SD&A Businesses”).

According to the complaint, on February 16, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC (“Spruce Point”) published a research report, alleging, among other things that “Leidos is potentially covering up at least $100m of fictitious sales, mischaracterizing $355 - $367m of international revenue.” The report also alleged that Leidos was “concealing numerous product defects from investors, notably faulty explosive detection systems at airports and borders.” Following this news, Leidos’s share price fell $2.58, or 2.4%, to close at $105.22 per share on February 16, 2021.

Then, on February 23, 2021, Leidos announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, Leidos reported $89 million in revenue related to the SD&A Businesses for the fourth quarter, meaning that after two full quarters, the acquisition generated only $163 million in sales (or $326 million annualized), falling well short of projected $500 million sales. Leidos expected cash flow of $850 million, well below analyst estimates of $1.083 billion. Following this news, Leidos’s stock price fell $10.29, or 9.91%, to close at $93.51 per share on February 23, 2021.