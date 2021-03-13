 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.03.2021, 21:09  |  54   |   |   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) (“Leidos”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Leidos securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Leidos securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 5, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/leidos-holdings-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=P ...

Leidos is a science, engineering, and information technology company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil and health markets, both domestically and internationally. The Class Period commences on May 4, 2020, when Leidos announced that it had completed the acquisition of L3Harris Technologies’ Security Detection and Automation businesses (“SD&A Businesses”).

According to the complaint, on February 16, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC (“Spruce Point”) published a research report, alleging, among other things that “Leidos is potentially covering up at least $100m of fictitious sales, mischaracterizing $355 - $367m of international revenue.” The report also alleged that Leidos was “concealing numerous product defects from investors, notably faulty explosive detection systems at airports and borders.” Following this news, Leidos’s share price fell $2.58, or 2.4%, to close at $105.22 per share on February 16, 2021.

Then, on February 23, 2021, Leidos announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, Leidos reported $89 million in revenue related to the SD&A Businesses for the fourth quarter, meaning that after two full quarters, the acquisition generated only $163 million in sales (or $326 million annualized), falling well short of projected $500 million sales. Leidos expected cash flow of $850 million, well below analyst estimates of $1.083 billion. Following this news, Leidos’s stock price fell $10.29, or 9.91%, to close at $93.51 per share on February 23, 2021.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) (“Leidos”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMYRIS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Amyris, Inc. - AMRS
Fastly Announces Closing of Initial Purchasers’ Option to Purchase Additional Convertible Senior ...
Kraft Heinz Announces Nominations of Lori Dickerson Fouché and Miguel Patricio as New Board ...
KORE to List on NYSE through Merger with Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp.
Edgewater Management and Directors to Lead $800,000 Private Placement
Pitney Bowes Inc. Prices Senior Unsecured Notes and Obtains Commitments to Amend and Refinance ...
Cinemark to Reopen Los Angeles Area Movie Theatres, Bringing Back the Immersive, Cinematic ...
PEABODY ENERGY INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Peabody Energy Corp. ...
ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ontrak, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)
10.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Leidos Holdings, Inc. - LDOS
09.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)
08.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
06.03.21
LEIDOS HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. - LDOS
06.03.21
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Investors
05.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
Breaking Alert: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Leidos Holdings, Inc. Investors With Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – LDOS
05.03.21
LDOS CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc.