EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack

Arbon, March 14 2021.
Several companies of the EDAG Group were targeted by a cyber-attack in the night of March 13th, 2021.

In accordance with the emergency protocol, all affected IT network systems were shut down immediately. In line with protocol, the IT task force has engaged all necessary internal and external technical experts to determine the origin, scope and extent of the attack and to avert further assaults. A quantification of any damage is not yet possible at this point in time. The company is also cooperating with the relevant authorities to potentially prevent similar attacks on third parties.

The IT task force, jointly with external cybersecurity experts and data forensic specialists, is working swiftly to restore normal operations.
 

