DGAP-Adhoc EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
In accordance with the emergency protocol, all affected IT network systems were shut down immediately. In line with protocol, the IT task force has engaged all necessary internal and external technical experts to determine the origin, scope and extent of the attack and to avert further assaults. A quantification of any damage is not yet possible at this point in time. The company is also cooperating with the relevant authorities to potentially prevent similar attacks on third parties.
The IT task force, jointly with external cybersecurity experts and data forensic specialists, is working swiftly to restore normal operations.
If you have any requests, please contact:
Sebastian Lehmann
Head of Investor Relations
EDAG Engineering Group AG
Tel.: +49 (0) 175 80 20 226
Mail.: ir@edag-group.ag
