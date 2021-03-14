Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of Phase 2 Tab-cel Studies for Epstein-Barr Virus-Driven Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease at The EBMT 2021 Annual Meeting

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease, today announced a combined long-term overall survival (OS) analysis from three clinical studies of tabelecleucel (tab-cel) in patients with Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) after hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). The results were featured in an oral presentation at the 47th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT 2021), taking place virtually from March 14 - 17, 2021.

Combined analysis from these investigator-assessed studies demonstrates patients with EBV+ PTLD after HCT that is relapsed or refractory (R/R) to rituximab who achieved either complete or partial response (CR or PR) after treatment with tab-cel derived similar OS benefit. Treatment response and OS data were assessed from two completed single-arm, Phase 2 studies (NCT00002663, NCT01498484) and the multi‑center expanded access protocol (EAP-201) study (NCT02822495).

“Patients who develop EBV+ PTLD that is relapsed or refractory to rituximab after receiving hematopoietic cell transplant rapidly decline, with a median overall survival of only a few months,” said Jakob Dupont, M.D., Head of Global Research & Development at Atara. “Their prognosis is poor and time is of the essence for this high-risk population. Data from across three clinical studies suggest that tab-cel may provide an effective treatment option marked by long-term overall survival regardless of partial or complete response.”

Atara has previously shown clinical benefit in patients with EBV+ PTLD after HCT who responded (CR or PR) to tab-cel treatment, including an 86 percent two-year survival rate. Aggregated data presented at EBMT 2021 show patients who achieved a PR have similar one- and two-year probability of OS after tab-cel treatment to those who achieved a CR. All patients received tab-cel dose of 2x106 cells/kg on days 1, 8, and 15 in a 35-day treatment cycle. Patients received a median of two cycles (range, 1-5).