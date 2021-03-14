United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today provided a revision to the first quarter 2021 guidance provided on March 12, 2021. Expected first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA is unchanged at approximately $540 million and excludes impacts related to acquiring the remaining stake in Big River Steel. First quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings has been recalculated and is expected to be approximately $265 million and excludes impacts related to acquiring the remaining stake in Big River Steel as well as impacts from non-recurring refinancing costs related to balance sheet enhancements executed in the quarter. The Company also expects first quarter 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be approximately $1.02. Below are revised reconciliation tables.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION