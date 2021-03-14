 

United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today provided a revision to the first quarter 2021 guidance provided on March 12, 2021. Expected first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA is unchanged at approximately $540 million and excludes impacts related to acquiring the remaining stake in Big River Steel. First quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings has been recalculated and is expected to be approximately $265 million and excludes impacts related to acquiring the remaining stake in Big River Steel as well as impacts from non-recurring refinancing costs related to balance sheet enhancements executed in the quarter. The Company also expects first quarter 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be approximately $1.02. Below are revised reconciliation tables.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

 

(Dollars in millions)

 

Reconciliation to Projected Adjusted EBITDA Included in Guidance

1Q 2021

Projected net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation included in guidance

$

95

 

Estimated income tax expense

 

0

 

Estimated net interest and other financial costs1

 

330

 

Estimated depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

195

 

Projected EBITDA included in guidance

$

620

 

Estimated first quarter adjustments

 

(80

)

Projected adjusted EBITDA included in guidance

