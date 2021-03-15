 

Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6

'Opposites United' is Kia's design philosophy for all future vehicles

Philosophy formed of five pillars: Bold for Nature, Joy for Reason, Power to Progress, Technology for Life, and Tension for Serenity

EV6 exterior design characterized by high-tech details

Modern and spacious interior design made possible by Kia's first dedicated EV platform (E-GMP)

SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation has today revealed the first images of the exterior and interior design of EV6, its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), ahead of the car's world premiere in March.

EV6 was designed under the brand's new design philosophy 'Opposites United', which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. At the center of the design philosophy is a new visual identity evoking positive forces and natural energy, with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes.

Boasting a distinctive crossover-inspired design and based on the brand's new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), EV6 is Kia's first dedicated BEV to be influenced by the new design philosophy, which embodies Kia's shifting focus towards electrification.

"EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centered, progressive design and electrified power. We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center. "With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV."

The Opposites United design philosophy makes its debut on EV6, and will inform the design of all future Kia models. The philosophy is based on five key design pillars: 'Bold for Nature', 'Joy for Reason', 'Power to Progress', 'Technology for Life', and 'Tension for Serenity'.

The exterior design of EV6 is a powerful representation of 'Power to Progress'. An evolution of the brand's strengths in design, EV6 is a culmination of skills and expertise collected throughout Kia's design-led transformation; investigating the future and beyond.

A distinct product of the EV era, the interior design is liberated by Kia's dedicated E-GMP platform, which offers increased space compared to previous Kia EVs based on existing model architecture. EV6's interior design profiles an innovative use of space, creating a unique spatial and driving experience.

 



