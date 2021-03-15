McKinsey Research Confirms Omnichannel is the Leading Approach to B2B Sales; Effectiveness Jumps Significantly to 83 Percent

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight in ten B2B decision makers believe omnichannel sales is as or more effective than traditional methods, according to McKinsey & Company's 2021 B2B Pulse survey. Belief in the effectiveness of the new selling model has grown sharply throughout the past year – rising from 54 percent at the start of the pandemic to 83 percent in February 2021. Further, conviction in the ability to acquire net new customers is heightened in certain regions. B2B decision makers in Brazil (74 percent), China (73 percent), and India (68 percent) believe it to be more effective than previous sales models, which compares to those in France (42 percent), the United Kingdom (45 percent), and Germany (46 percent).

The shift to omnichannel accelerated at the onset of the pandemic and has now become the predominant path for B2B sales. As in-person selling became restricted or prohibited, no single type of sales interaction arose as a direct replacement. Instead, buyers prefer a multi-channel mix to any one method on its own, and they chose in-person, remote, and digital self-serve in equal measure. There are regional nuances around the heightened effectiveness for net new customers and upselling strategies. When it came to the ability to support upselling to existing customers, 72 percent of sales representatives in South Korea, 69 percent in Brazil, and 67 percent in China found the model to be more effective than before, compared to their counterparts in Japan (46 percent), Germany (46 percent), and France (39 percent).

Hybrid rep role expected to grow, 85 percent believe it will be the prominent role by 2024

The drive to omnichannel commerce triggered a restructuring in the sales team. Many moved with admirable speed, adapting processes on the fly in order to respond and adapt alongside their customer base. With omnichannel now established as the new buying norm, 85 percent of B2B organizations expect the hybrid rep to be the most common sales role in their organization in the next three years, compared to just 28 percent of organizations that have hybrid sales roles today. Hybrid sellers represent a combined team of field and inside sellers that sell mostly via video conference and only occasionally visit customers in-person.