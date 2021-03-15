 

45th International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan) Set to Become the Gathering Place for Global Design and Home Furnishing

DONGGUAN, China, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 45th International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan) ("Dongguan 3F" or "3F") and the 2021 International Famous Furniture Machinery & Material Fair today opened the doors to its latest exhibition at the Guangdong Modern International Exhibition Center, Dongguan. Held between March 15-19, 3F will welcome over 150,000 buyers from 150 countries and regions during the five-day event.

Held annually, the 43rd/44th Dongguan 3F in August 2020 attracted 152,811 visitors over five days.

Setting a new standard in 2021, 3F has established a brand-new ecosystem for home furnishing and paved the way for the industry to adopt an omnichannel approach with this year's event. The 770,000sqm exhibition space features ten exhibition halls with a leading, exclusive and comprehensive range of design-inspired furniture and furnishings from more than 1,500 leading brands. Through exploring new brand potential, design territories and channels, 3F will become a definitive event for burgeoning home furnishing brands, a sourcing space for global design materials, and the first choice for international showcases.

This year's 3F is a complete exhibition and trade platform that capitalizes on the distinct advantages of the Dongguan furniture industry, from cutting-edge design and resources to its manufacturing system, comprehensive research and innovation models, and commitment to industrial integration and development. Its feature exhibition this year - the DongGuanShow ("DGS") will power the future of design and furniture with the Full House Decoration Integration Show in Hall 4.2, Smart Material Selection and Excellent Customization Exhibition in Hall 7.2 and 3.2, Design Guan in Hall 1.2, DG Design Gallery, and Unlimited Living Space-Design Home.

The recipients of the 2021 Golden Wing Awards will also be announced on March 16. As one of the industry's most authoritative recognitions, these awards advocate the use of design to promote industrial progress.

With its foundations grounded in Dongguan's robust manufacturing systems, 3F has a 23-year history as the most effective gateway to source furniture in China. The event has catapulted first-line brands to success with its combination of strong business opportunities and design-driven exhibitions. By linking the upstream and downstream supply chain, 3F exports China's high-quality products to the world whilst simultaneously attracting international talent and brands to Dongguan.

Held annually, the 43rd/44th Dongguan 3F in August 2020 attracted 152,811 visitors over five days. Attendees included furniture distributors, designers, buyers, home stores, furniture manufacturers, C-end owners, building material merchants and more.

