 

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors' Interest Notice

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors' Interest Notice

15-March-2021 / 03:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

15 March 2021

Appendix 3Y - Change in Director's Interest Notice

Dexus provides the Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for Nicola Roxon.

This notice is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announ ...

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors
David Yates
Executive General Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1424
+61 418 861 047
david.yates@dexus.com 		Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

15-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1175428

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1175428  15-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175428&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

