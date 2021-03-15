HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of Voting Stakeholders to Accept the Prepackaged Plan

DENVER, March 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPR) today announced that it has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”) to effectuate the previously announced prepackaged plan of reorganization (the “Prepackaged Plan”) and consummate the transactions pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 9, 2020, by and among Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“Bonanza Creek”), HighPoint and Boron Merger Sub, Inc. (the “Merger Agreement”). The Prepackaged Plan implements the merger and restructuring transactions contemplated under the Merger Agreement and TSA (as defined below).

As previously announced, the conditions to Bonanza Creek’s exchange offer for HighPoint Operating Corporation’s 7.0% Senior Notes due October 15, 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and 8.75% Senior Notes due June 15, 2025 (the “2025 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, the “HighPoint Senior Notes”) were not satisfied at the expiration time of the exchange offer. However, in response to HighPoint’s solicitation of votes from holders of the HighPoint Senior Notes to accept or reject the Prepackaged Plan, over 99% in aggregate principal amount of the HighPoint Senior Notes and over 90% of the holders of the HighPoint Senior Notes that voted on the Prepackaged Plan voted to accept the Prepackaged Plan. In response to HighPoint’s solicitation of votes from its stockholders to accept or reject the Prepackaged Plan, over 99% of the HighPoint stock that was voted on the Prepackaged Plan voted to accept the Prepackaged Plan. In addition, at a special meeting of Bonanza Creek’s stockholders, over 99% of the Bonanza Creek stock that was voted on the issuance of Bonanza Creek common stock in connection with the merger voted in favor of the issuance. The consummation of the Prepackaged Plan will be subject to confirmation by the Court in addition to other conditions set forth in the Prepackaged Plan, the Merger Agreement, the Transaction Support Agreement, dated as of November 9, 2020, by and among HighPoint, HighPoint Operating Corporation, Fifth Pocket Production, LLC, certain consenting holders of the 2022 Notes and 2025 Notes, and certain consenting HighPoint stockholders (the “TSA”), and related transaction documents.