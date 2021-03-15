 

High Net-Worth Indians are Increasingly Seeking out Alternative Routes to Second Citizenship

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 03:30  |  64   |   |   

LONDON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-resident Indians may potentially face citizenship-based taxation along with the removal of certain privileges offered to those who hold Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status. This has left many high net-worth individuals to seek out new means of protecting their wealth and future. OCI status is given to people of Indian origin and operates similarly to a dual citizenship, however, new guidelines have heavily curtailed rights offered to OCI holders. Traditional employment-based routes to emigration, like the United States H-1B Visa, has long been a top choice for wealthy Indians. However, with the visa currently frozen until at least March 31st and quotas contributing to long waiting times, many have begun looking to greener pastures.

Over the last year, Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes have witnessed a global boom. Wealthy investors from emerging markets with driving factors ranging from COVID-19, wealth preservation and the increasing need for physical and financial security have contributed to its popularity. Indian investors, particularly, have looked to the Caribbean for alternative routes to second citizenship, the CBI Programme's birthplace. Most notably, St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme – the market's oldest – continues to welcome a growing population of Indian entrepreneurs and businesspeople.

During a recent webinar with Times of India, Les Khan, CEO of St Kitts and Nevis CBI Unit, highlighted how Indian investors were contributing to the nation's economy: "In all aspects of our economic areas, we have Indians who have found a welcoming place and are contributing in a constructive way to nation-building. We are open, and we will be most comfortable in having them come and be part of our economic landscape." 

Introduced in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme has been attracting high net-worth individuals and their families to become citizens of the dual-islands once investing in a government fund. The one-time qualifying investment is $150,000 for a single applicant. However, under a limited time offer, a family of four can acquire citizenship for the same price rather than the usual $195,000.

"Citizenship by investment is such a powerful tool," says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a leading global government advisory and marketing firm. "[It gives] someone the label of being a citizen of the world because an alternative citizenship gives access to new frontiers."

Investors gain access to a wealth of advantages, including increased travel freedom to nearly 160 countries and territories, the right to live and work in the nation, tax benefits, and the ability to pass citizenship down for generations to come. Additionally, those who choose to reside in St Kitts and Nevis do so with the United States only a short distance away with access to some of the world's greatest education institutions and home to the globe's largest economy.  

Contact details: +447867942505, pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

High Net-Worth Indians are Increasingly Seeking out Alternative Routes to Second Citizenship LONDON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Non-resident Indians may potentially face citizenship-based taxation along with the removal of certain privileges offered to those who hold Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status. This has left many high …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McKinsey Research Confirms Omnichannel is the Leading Approach to B2B Sales; Effectiveness Jumps ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
45th International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan) Set to Become the Gathering Place for Global ...
High Net-Worth Indians are Increasingly Seeking out Alternative Routes to Second Citizenship
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA