Rapid Nutrition PLC: Global Brand and Operations Executive Carl Seletz Joins Rapid Nutrition Advisory Board

London, UK - Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF, SW: RAP), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with extensive worldwide distribution, is pleased to announce that international brand, retail and operations leader Carl Seletz has joined its advisory board.

Seletz most recently served as Chief Global Officer for global health and nutrition provider GNC, where he championed the company's retail, wholesale, distribution, digital, ecommerce and business development functions for the international division, spanning more than 2,100 locations in more than 60 countries. Prior to that, he was GNC's Senior Vice President, International, responsible for business development and managing company-owned and franchise operations for the international enterprise.

"With expertise in the United States and abroad, Carl is a corporate and key opinion leader whose talent and insights will continue to bolster our advisory team, and we are thrilled to welcome him on to the Rapid Nutrition Advisory Board," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger.

Seletz has also led retail and wholesale ventures for prominent global retailers including Gap Inc., Abercrombie & Fitch, Victoria's Secret, and Bath & Body Works, among others. He is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in professional writing and communications.

"As Rapid Nutrition continues to work towards expanding its international footprint, I look forward to sharing my global operations experience to further the company's growth," Seletz said.

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results.