OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer

Fleming Island, FL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBITX, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced software development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today the selection of Eric Jaffe as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jaffe will assume the responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer immediately, while the former Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Michael Hawkins, will continue as the company’s Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jaffe will focus on OBITX’s worldwide expansion of services and operations, along with the development and implementation of OBITX Venture’s merger and acquisition concept. Eric will oversee, along with board member Mark Gilroy, the Company's sponsored role in the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), Everything Blockchain, headquartered in the Cayman Islands.



Mr. Jaffe brings a wealth and expertise to OBITX in business management. Eric is an industry leading technology professional, CEO, and serial entrepreneur. In his career he has had the opportunity to lead or be a part of many great teams that have leveraged vision, strategy, technology and great people to create great companies. His experience has focused on the manufacturing, legal, non-profit, blockchain and technology industries. He has grown companies from start-up to successful acquisition that have grown into national leaders in their space. Recently he sold his former business, The Integrity Consulting Group, to CompassMSP, expanding operations to Florida, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Illinois. He has been a part of no less than 11 technology company acquisitions and has continually been on the forefront of emerging technologies. As a systems engineer he managed 10 staff offices that supported more than 500 attorneys in Florida, Latin America, and London with Steel, Hector, & Davis. He was an early adopter of Bitcoin and blockchain, an early investor and adopter of Ethereum, having championed it and created companies around it since 2015. Through his consulting practice he has helped no less than 35 major companies set their technology strategy and accelerate their business growth. He couldn’t be more excited than to have this opportunity to lead a great team in fulfilling Obitix’s incredible vision. He is a graduate of Florida International University with a degree in Business Management and carries multiple technological certifications.

