THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report/Real Estate Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2020 results 15.03.2021 / 06:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES FY 2020 RESULTS DRIVEN BY ROBUST OPERATIONS AND DISPOSALS

- Net rental income for 2020 amounted to €372 million as compared to €383 million in 2019, decreasing by 3% due to high volume of disposals during the year.

- Adjusted EBITDA of €300 million for 2020, up 1% as compared to 2019, supported by internal growth.

- FFO I per share before perpetual notes attribution for 2020 at €1.27, resulting in a dividend of €0.82 per share (subject to AGM approval) and an attractive dividend yield of 4%.

- FFO I for 2020 at €182 million, higher by 2% offsetting marginal decline in net rental income, driven by higher operational efficiencies.

- FFO I per share for 2020 remained stable at €1.07 as compared to 2019, yielding 5.2% based on a share price of €20.7.

- Beginning from 2021, dividend payout policy is 75% of FFO I per share.

- Profit for the year of 2020 amounted to €449 million, with a basic EPS of €2.13 and diluted EPS of €2.01.

- Disposals of approx. €970 million in 2020, generating profits over total costs (including capex) of €302 million and a premium of 6% over net book values. Accordingly, FFO II amounted to €484 million in 2020, up 39% from 2019.

- EPRA NTA at the end of December 2020 amounted to €4.6 billion and €26.5 per share, increasing by 5% and 2% respectively.

- Solid equity base maintained with total equity amounting to €5.6 billion and equity ratio at 51%.

- Significant optimization of the debt profile resulting in historically low cost of debt of 1% with a long average debt maturity of 7 years as of the reporting date.