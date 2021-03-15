 

DGAP-News Hypoport SE: strong growth in 2020 and positive outlook for 2021 despite coronavirus

Preliminary results of the Group for 2020


- Consolidated revenue rises by 15 per cent to €388 million in 2020

- Credit Platform and Private Clients segments generate revenue growth of 20 per cent and 17 per cent respectively and further increase their margins

- Year of transformation for the growing Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform segments, with focus on scalable platform models

- Investment for the future remains high, yet EBIT advanced by 10 per cent to €36.2 million

 

Berlin, 15 March 2021: Hypoport again generated strong growth and increased its consolidated revenue by 15 per cent to €388 million in 2020, despite the effects of coronavirus. All four segments contributed to the Group's robust performance.
 

The Credit Platform segment performed particularly well, increasing its revenue by 20 per cent to €170 million. This rise in revenue was mainly driven by the growth of mortgage finance business on the Europace B2B lending marketplace and, in particular, on the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces for the savings banks and cooperative banks. Non-captive financial product distributors and private commercial banks also recorded significant volume growth on the platform. Revenue in the white-label personal loans business fell as a result of declining demand and more restrictive lending policies by banks as a result of the coronavirus crisis. However, the sales-supporting brokerage pools and REM Capital, which specialises in providing corporate finance advice, saw a healthy rise in revenue. The segment's EBIT advanced at an even stronger rate than revenue, by 26 per cent, to reach €39 million despite continued high levels of investment.

