EQS-Adhoc Successful debut on the stock exchange for HBM portfolio company Longboard Pharmaceuticals
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): IPO
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LBPH), a private company in the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, completed its IPO last Friday. The company raised USD 80 million in new capital by issuing 5 million shares at a price of USD 16.00 each. On the first day of trading, the share price closed at USD 16.65 (+4.1%).
HBM Healthcare Investments invested USD 10 million in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in October 2020 and increased its stake by a further USD 8 million in the IPO. Following the IPO, HBM Healthcare Investments holds 1.88 million shares with a total value of USD 31.3 million.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals focuses on the development of novel, transformative drugs for neurological diseases. The most advanced compound, LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-HT2c superagonist, is being tested for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies such as Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and other epileptic disorders.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1175438
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1175438 15-March-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare