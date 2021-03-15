Longboard Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LBPH), a private company in the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, completed its IPO last Friday. The company raised USD 80 million in new capital by issuing 5 million shares at a price of USD 16.00 each. On the first day of trading, the share price closed at USD 16.65 (+4.1%).

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): IPO Successful debut on the stock exchange for HBM portfolio company Longboard Pharmaceuticals 15-March-2021 / 06:46 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HBM Healthcare Investments invested USD 10 million in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in October 2020 and increased its stake by a further USD 8 million in the IPO. Following the IPO, HBM Healthcare Investments holds 1.88 million shares with a total value of USD 31.3 million.



Longboard Pharmaceuticals focuses on the development of novel, transformative drugs for neurological diseases. The most advanced compound, LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-HT2c superagonist, is being tested for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies such as Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and other epileptic disorders.

Language: English Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG Bundesplatz 1 6300 Zug Switzerland Phone: +41438887171 Fax: +41438887172 E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com ISIN: CH0012627250 Valor: 1262725 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1175438

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

End of ad hoc announcement

1175438 15-March-2021 CET/CEST