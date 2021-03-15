 

EQS-Adhoc Successful debut on the stock exchange for HBM portfolio company Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Successful debut on the stock exchange for HBM portfolio company Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LBPH), a private company in the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, completed its IPO last Friday. The company raised USD 80 million in new capital by issuing 5 million shares at a price of USD 16.00 each. On the first day of trading, the share price closed at USD 16.65 (+4.1%).


HBM Healthcare Investments invested USD 10 million in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in October 2020 and increased its stake by a further USD 8 million in the IPO. Following the IPO, HBM Healthcare Investments holds 1.88 million shares with a total value of USD 31.3 million. 


Longboard Pharmaceuticals focuses on the development of novel, transformative drugs for neurological diseases. The most advanced compound, LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-HT2c superagonist, is being tested for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies such as Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and other epileptic disorders.


