FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 15.03.2021, 06:47 | 73 | 0 | 0 15.03.2021, 06:47 | Chicago, IL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. ( https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce updates on its portfolio companies and corporate communications.

Purge Virus, LLC ( https://purgevirus.com/ ), a wholly owned subsidiary: Completion of six figure revenue disinfection technology project for ten (10) buildings at Navajo Tribal Park and Veterans Museum in Window Rock, Arizona. A case study may be accessed here: https://purgevirus.com/bipolar-ionization-case-study-highlights/

Completion of disinfection technology for a women’s conference in Cancun, Mexico. Air Purification technology was provided by Purge Virus, including multiple portable devices that utilize advanced germicidal disinfection that combines Ultraviolet light with Ultrafine Particulate HEPA-Rx Filtration, Activated Carbon Filtration, Hydroxyl Radical Reactivity Chambers and Revitalizing Negative Ion Chambers. The highlight video of the event is on the Purge Virus YouTube Channel. (Direct link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3NGqq1jBeE&t=18s ) and the video’s description includes the combination of the disinfection with COVID-19 rapid testing by Agile Technologies Group.

and the video’s description includes the combination of the disinfection with COVID-19 rapid testing by Agile Technologies Group. Engagement with FASTSIGNS for “Clean Air!” marketing and disinfection of the location in Exton, PA., which potentially could lead to more work across the 700 U.S. FASTSIGNS locations. Media coverage is available here: https://greenandsave.com/green_news/green-science-and-technology/clean ... .

. Senior Living: On March 11, 2021, Purge Virus received a bipolar ionization order for air disinfection at a large senior living condominium community, including disinfection for among other areas, the indoor swimming pool and the fitness center. This could lead to many more projects, given that the management team for the condominium community services hundreds of other properties. . Independence LED Lighting ( https://independenceled.com/ ), a completed asset purchase: New Grow Light account: Independence LED has had a multi-year relationship with an indoor farming company that focuses on basil production. They have ordered Independence grow lights for five different locations over the years and this recent request is to expand their farm in Maryland.

Independence LED engaged with a new prospective wholesale buyer who seeks "Made in USA" fixtures that meet the U.S. government's Buy American Act (BAA) compliance. Energy Intelligence Center ( https://energyintelligencecenter.com/ ), a completed asset purchase:



