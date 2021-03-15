 

FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 06:47  |  73   |   |   

Chicago, IL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce updates on its portfolio companies and corporate communications.

Purge Virus, LLC (https://purgevirus.com/), a wholly owned subsidiary:

  • Completion of six figure revenue disinfection technology project for ten (10) buildings at Navajo Tribal Park and Veterans Museum in Window Rock, Arizona. A case study may be accessed here: https://purgevirus.com/bipolar-ionization-case-study-highlights/
  • Completion of disinfection technology for a women’s conference in Cancun, Mexico. Air Purification technology was provided by Purge Virus, including multiple portable devices that utilize advanced germicidal disinfection that combines Ultraviolet light with Ultrafine Particulate HEPA-Rx Filtration, Activated Carbon Filtration, Hydroxyl Radical Reactivity Chambers and Revitalizing Negative Ion Chambers. The highlight video of the event is on the Purge Virus YouTube Channel. (Direct link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3NGqq1jBeE&t=18s) and the video’s description includes the combination of the disinfection with COVID-19 rapid testing by Agile Technologies Group.
  • Engagement with FASTSIGNS for “Clean Air!” marketing and disinfection of the location in Exton, PA., which potentially could lead to more work across the 700 U.S. FASTSIGNS locations. Media coverage is available here: https://greenandsave.com/green_news/green-science-and-technology/clean ....
  • Senior Living: On March 11, 2021, Purge Virus received a bipolar ionization order for air disinfection at a large senior living condominium community, including disinfection for among other areas, the indoor swimming pool and the fitness center. This could lead to many more projects, given that the management team for the condominium community services hundreds of other properties. . 

Independence LED Lighting (https://independenceled.com/), a completed asset purchase:

  • New Grow Light account: Independence LED has had a multi-year relationship with an indoor farming company that focuses on basil production. They have ordered Independence grow lights for five different locations over the years and this recent request is to expand their farm in Maryland.
  • Independence LED engaged with a new prospective wholesale buyer who seeks “Made in USA” fixtures that meet the U.S. government’s Buy American Act (BAA) compliance.

Energy Intelligence Center (https://energyintelligencecenter.com/), a completed asset purchase:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS Chicago, IL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce updates on its portfolio companies and corporate communications. Purge Virus, LLC (https://purgevirus.com/), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY - GINECO Announce Initiation of a Randomized Phase 2 Clinical ...
ARYZTA AG H1 2021: Solid foundations for performance improvements
Roche signs definitive merger agreement with GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., to access novel technology ...
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
FOMO CORP. TO HOLD SHAREHOLDER CALL
09.03.21
FOMO CORP. ACQUIRES ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER ASSETS BOOSTING CLEAN BUILDING SOLUTION PORTFOLIO
05.03.21
UPDATED: FOMO CORP.’s PURGE VIRUS PARTNERS WITH SAFELY OPENING SCHOOLS LLP
05.03.21
FOMO CORP.’s PURGE VIRUS PARTNERS WITH SAFELY OPENING SCHOOLS LLP
25.02.21
FOMO CORP. SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH CLEAN PEAK ENERGY
24.02.21
FOMO CORP. AGREES TO ACQUIRE ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER, LLC FOR COMMERCIAL BUILDING EFFICIENCY
23.02.21
FOMO CORP. PLANNED ACQUISITIONS CLOSE MAJOR CONTRACTS
22.02.21
FOMO CORP. LAUNCHES INDOOR AIR QUALITY AS-A-SERVICE (IAQaaS) TO REOPEN THE UNITED STATES
19.02.21
FOMO CORP. SIGNS LOI WITH ONLINE ENERGY MANAGER, LLC FOR SMART BUILDING MANAGEMENT
18.02.21
FOMO CORP. APPLIES FOR NAME CHANGE / TICKER CHANGE TO “FOMO CORP.” / “FOMO”