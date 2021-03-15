 

Relief Reports that NeuroRx has Announced Feasibility Collaboration with TFF Pharmaceuticals

Geneva, Switzerland, March 15, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development, announces that its partner, NeuroRx, Inc., has reported that work is underway to determine the feasibility of formulating RLF-100(TM) as a dry powder using TFF Pharmaceuticals' Thin-Film Freezing (TFF) technology.

Typically, the TFF process produces high-potency powders that require minimal inactive ingredients, a benefit to drug delivery. Encapsulated TFF powders in dry powder inhalers (DPIs) exhibit aerodynamic properties that enable as much as 75% of the drug to be deposited into the deep lung. Furthermore, a drug that is converted into a powder by the TFF process can be shipped at room temperature and reconstituted at the point of administration, eliminating cold chain requirements.

Chris Stijnen, Chief Commercial Officer of Relief commented: "We are pleased with this initiative to identify an optimal, long-term stable formulation of aviptadil in a dry powder form, which could enable improved delivery of the inhaled product candidate into the lungs."

The relevant NeuroRx press release can be found here.

ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. late-stage clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100(TM).

