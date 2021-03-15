Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order for investigations within a research project

- Order value in the upper single-digit million Euro range

Oberhaching / Ascheberg, March 15, 2021 - Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) has been commissioned by the Ruhr University Bochum within the scope of a research project to complete the 5,700 m long well of Enex Power Germany GmbH in Geretsried, Bavaria, and to conduct investigations on possibilities of further development therein. The project value is in the upper single-digit million Euro range.

The project aims to demonstrate the improvement of the hydraulic connection to a fractured thermal water reservoir and its technical feasibility. Existing fractured rock systems already developed by Enex Power Germany GmbH are to be used like a "natural heat exchanger". Work will start as early as the 2nd quarter of 2021.

Board spokesman Andreas Tönies: "The network research project is a further step towards enabling the development of geothermal energy in regions that previously seemed unsuitable for hydrothermal development. The results will help to make more efficient use of the enormous potential of geothermal energy as a constant and base-load capable technology for electricity and heat production."

About Daldrup & Söhne AG

Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN: DE0007830572, WKN: 783057) is a specialized provider of drilling and environmental services and is positioned among the leading companies in Germany. Its activities are divided into the business areas Geothermal Energy, Resources & Exploration, Water Extraction and Environment, Development & Services (EDS). In the Geothermal Energy business sector, drilling services are provided both for near-surface geothermal energy (in particular geothermal probes for heat pumps), but above all also drilling services for deep geothermal energy of up to 6,000 m in order to use the geothermal energy thus accessible for the generation of electricity and/or heat. In the business sector raw materials and exploration, the wells drilled by Daldrup & Söhne AG serve the exploration and development of deposits of fossil energy sources as well as mineral raw materials and ores. The Water Extraction business sector comprises well construction for the extraction of drinking, service, medicinal, mineral, boiler feed or cooling water as well as thermal brine. The Environment, Development & Services (EDS) business area comprises special environmental engineering services such as the hydraulic remediation of contaminated sites, the construction of gas extraction wells for the extraction of landfill gas, the construction of groundwater quality monitoring wells or the construction of water purification plants.