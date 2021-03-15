The philosophy of WELL BE and the experience of Martin Blättler in the field of project development of Elderly & Healthcare projects have convinced Mr. Liu. As a member of the Board of Directors, he wants to give Asian investors in particular the op- portunity to invest in the WELL BE FUND.

Andy Liu joined WELL BE MANAGEMENT AG in Va- duz as an Executive Board Member at the beginning of 2021. In his main role, he continues to be responsible for the European business as Chief Operations Officer of Citychamp Group Ltd, the largest Chinese investor in Switzerland.

In addition, Mr. Liu is aware of the great demand, especially from Asian long-term investors, for operational Elderly & Healthcare/Medical Resorts in Europe.

With his strong affinity to Asia, especially China, Mr. Blättler has found the perfect part- ner in Andy Liu to bring his ideas closer to Asian investors. Mr. Liu will ensure the longterm growth of WELL BE through his bridging function between Asia and WELL BE. His goal is to establish WELL BE as a well-known Swiss brand for medical resorts in Asia.

The WELL BE FUND targets four projects of the first sub-fund. An important milestone for WELL BE is the acquisition of an internationally known and respected resort operator who will operationally manage the future WELL BE Medical Resorts as a strategic partner. In the future, this will take place under a new, joint brand.

The first closing for 25 million euros of sub-fund 1 is scheduled for the beginning of the 2nd quarter 2021. After that, the 2nd sub-fund will be launched immediately to acquire the next projects from the existing project pipeline. The aim is to capitalise the 2nd sub-fund with a further 50 million euros by the end of 2021.

Further information on the «WELL BE FUND - Elderly & Healthcare Real Estate Devel- opment» can be found at: www.wellbe.ch

