 

well be management ag Andy Liu becomes a new member of the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.03.2021, 07:00  |  35   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 15.03.2021 / 07:00

Andy Liu joined WELL BE MANAGEMENT AG in Va- duz as an Executive Board Member at the beginning of 2021. In his main role, he continues to be responsible for the European business as Chief Operations Officer of Citychamp Group Ltd, the largest Chinese investor in Switzerland.

The philosophy of WELL BE and the experience of Martin Blättler in the field of project development of Elderly & Healthcare projects have convinced Mr. Liu. As a member of the Board of Directors, he wants to give Asian investors in particular the op- portunity to invest in the WELL BE FUND.

In addition, Mr. Liu is aware of the great demand, especially from Asian long-term investors, for operational Elderly & Healthcare/Medical Resorts in Europe.

With his strong affinity to Asia, especially China, Mr. Blättler has found the perfect part- ner in Andy Liu to bring his ideas closer to Asian investors. Mr. Liu will ensure the longterm growth of WELL BE through his bridging function between Asia and WELL BE. His goal is to establish WELL BE as a well-known Swiss brand for medical resorts in Asia.

The WELL BE FUND targets four projects of the first sub-fund. An important milestone for WELL BE is the acquisition of an internationally known and respected resort operator who will operationally manage the future WELL BE Medical Resorts as a strategic partner. In the future, this will take place under a new, joint brand.

The first closing for 25 million euros of sub-fund 1 is scheduled for the beginning of the 2nd quarter 2021. After that, the 2nd sub-fund will be launched immediately to acquire the next projects from the existing project pipeline. The aim is to capitalise the 2nd sub-fund with a further 50 million euros by the end of 2021.

Further information on the «WELL BE FUND - Elderly & Healthcare Real Estate Devel- opment» can be found at: www.wellbe.ch



End of Media Release

Issuer: well be management ag
Key word(s): Real estate

15.03.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1175334  15.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175334&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

well be management ag Andy Liu becomes a new member of the Board of Directors DGAP-Media / 15.03.2021 / 07:00 Andy Liu joined WELL BE MANAGEMENT AG in Va- duz as an Executive Board Member at the beginning of 2021. In his main role, he continues to be responsible for the European business as Chief Operations Officer of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2020 results
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG (In Administration) - Notice regarding the Vote Without Meeting by ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors' Interest Notice
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Publication of the intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the ...
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung der Absicht zur Abgabe eines freiwilligen öffentlichen ...
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein