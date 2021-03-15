DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Agreement Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's disease patients 15.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global study to evaluate the reduction of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD LID)

Milan, Italy - March 15, 2021 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system and its partner, Zambon S.p.A. ("Zambon"), an international pharmaceutical company strongly committed to the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area, today announced an agreement regarding a potentially pivotal study to evaluate the efficacy of safinamide in Parkinson's disease patients with levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD LID).

Under the agreement, Newron will sponsor the study and be responsible for its development and execution, as well as leading on all related regulatory interactions. Newron and Zambon will evenly share the cost of the study.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study is intended to be performed in the US, Europe and Asia/Australia, with the aim of a label extension for safinamide in key markets. Safinamide has previously been approved for the treatment of Parkinson's disease as add-on therapy to levodopa/carbidopa experiencing "off" episodes in 20 markets including: the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. Safinamide is commercialized by Zambon as well as Meiji Seika/Eisai. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of CNS diseases, acquired the US commercialization rights for safinamide in 2020.