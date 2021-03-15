 

DGAP-News Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's disease patients

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.03.2021, 07:00  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Agreement
Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's disease patients

15.03.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's disease patients

Global study to evaluate the reduction of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD LID)

Milan, Italy - March 15, 2021 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system and its partner, Zambon S.p.A. ("Zambon"), an international pharmaceutical company strongly committed to the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area, today announced an agreement regarding a potentially pivotal study to evaluate the efficacy of safinamide in Parkinson's disease patients with levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD LID).

Under the agreement, Newron will sponsor the study and be responsible for its development and execution, as well as leading on all related regulatory interactions. Newron and Zambon will evenly share the cost of the study.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study is intended to be performed in the US, Europe and Asia/Australia, with the aim of a label extension for safinamide in key markets. Safinamide has previously been approved for the treatment of Parkinson's disease as add-on therapy to levodopa/carbidopa experiencing "off" episodes in 20 markets including: the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. Safinamide is commercialized by Zambon as well as Meiji Seika/Eisai. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of CNS diseases, acquired the US commercialization rights for safinamide in 2020.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's disease patients DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Agreement Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's disease patients 15.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2020 results
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG (In Administration) - Notice regarding the Vote Without Meeting by ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors' Interest Notice
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Publication of the intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the ...
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung der Absicht zur Abgabe eines freiwilligen öffentlichen ...
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Newron und Zambon unterzeichnen Vereinbarung für potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Safinamide bei Parkinson-Patienten (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Newron und Zambon unterzeichnen Vereinbarung für potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Safinamide bei Parkinson-Patienten (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron und Zambon unterzeichnen Vereinbarung für potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Safinamide bei Parkinson-Patienten
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Newron und Zambon unterzeichnen Vereinbarung für potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Safinamide bei Parkinson-Patienten

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
5.633
Newron Pharma....Billig ,Billiger am Billigsten