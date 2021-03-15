SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN BRAZIL





Sika has agreed to acquire Supermassa do Brasil Ltda, a mortar manufacturer which operates under the brand BR Massa in the Brazilian market. The acquisition will enhance Sika’s position in the region of Minas Gerais, one of the strongest economic regions in Brazil, and complement the production footprint. The transaction is subject to clearance by the local anti-trust authorities.





The company holds a key market position in the region of Minas Gerais, mainly offering tile setting materials and facade mortars. BR Massa is a well-known local brand with a strong presence in the distribution channel. It will provide Sika with improved access to builders’ merchants and specialized dealers and lead to attractive cross-selling opportunities for Sika’s products through these channels. The acquisition complements the production footprint with a mortar manufacturing facility in a region where Sika has not previously had its own plant.





Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: “With BR Massa we will be able to better serve and supply our customers in the Minas Gerais region. The enhanced access to the distribution channel, supported by the expanded local supply chain, will contribute to the continued penetration of the Brazilian market. We warmly welcome the BR Massa employees to the Sika team and look forward to growing our business together”.





CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.



The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release