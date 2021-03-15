 

SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN BRAZIL

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 07:00  |  39   |   |   

SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN BRAZIL


Sika has agreed to acquire Supermassa do Brasil Ltda, a mortar manufacturer which operates under the brand BR Massa in the Brazilian market. The acquisition will enhance Sika’s position in the region of Minas Gerais, one of the strongest economic regions in Brazil, and complement the production footprint. The transaction is subject to clearance by the local anti-trust authorities.


The company holds a key market position in the region of Minas Gerais, mainly offering tile setting materials and facade mortars. BR Massa is a well-known local brand with a strong presence in the distribution channel. It will provide Sika with improved access to builders’ merchants and specialized dealers and lead to attractive cross-selling opportunities for Sika’s products through these channels. The acquisition complements the production footprint with a mortar manufacturing facility in a region where Sika has not previously had its own plant.


Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: “With BR Massa we will be able to better serve and supply our customers in the Minas Gerais region. The enhanced access to the distribution channel, supported by the expanded local supply chain, will contribute to the continued penetration of the Brazilian market. We warmly welcome the BR Massa employees to the Sika team and look forward to growing our business together”.


CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN BRAZIL SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN BRAZILSika has agreed to acquire Supermassa do Brasil Ltda, a mortar manufacturer which operates under the brand BR Massa in the Brazilian market. The acquisition will enhance Sika’s position in the region of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
Roche signs definitive merger agreement with GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., to access novel technology ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY - GINECO Announce Initiation of a Randomized Phase 2 Clinical ...
ARYZTA AG H1 2021: Solid foundations for performance improvements
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
SIKA ÜBERNIMMT MÖRTELHERSTELLER IN BRASILIEN
02.03.21
SIKA GELINGT DURCHBRUCH BEIM BETONRECYCLING MIT DER ENTWICKLUNG EINES BAHNBRECHENDEN NEUEN VERFAHRENS
02.03.21
SIKA ACHIEVES BREAKTHROUGH IN CONCRETE RECYCLING BY DEVELOPING A GROUND-BREAKING NEW PROCESS
19.02.21
REKORDERGEBNISSE BEI GEWINN UND GELDFLUSS – SIKA STARK IM CORONA-JAHR
19.02.21
RECORD RESULTS FOR PROFIT AND CASH FLOW – SIKA STRONG IN YEAR OF CORONAVIRUS