 

Aberdeen International’s Acquisition, AES-100 Inc. Technology Creator to Lead Panel on Fuel Cells and Batteries at the 2021 Port of the Future Virtual Conference

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) is pleased to share an update regarding its recent acquisition, AES-100 Inc. (see press releases dated February 1, 2021, February 11, 2021, March 3, 2021 and March 10, 2021).

Pinakin Patel, President of T2M Global, will lead a panel on fuel cells and batteries at the 2021 Port of the Future Virtual Conference organized by the University of Houston in Texas. Mr. Patel will discuss the vision for a multi-purpose energy station, built on the Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES) technology platform. The potential market for hydrogen energy storage at the ports is estimated to be over $40 billion per year in the US alone.

AES-100 Inc. has acquired exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to T2M Global’s Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas. T2M Global is the world’s leader in clean energy technology using hydrogen with zero carbon footprint and no greenhouse gas emissions.

The AES technology platform can also provide hydrogen to refuel port vehicles for cargo handling and can also refuel trucks to distribute the cargo to warehouses and other destinations. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell market size was valued at USD ~$1777 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD ~$5515.89 million by 2026. Mr. Patel will lead the conference with a focus on enhanced resiliency of microgrids at the ports using hydrogen energy storage and fuel cells.

The panel members include the world’s largest stationary fuel cell (MW-class) manufacturer, promoters of hydrogen infrastructure, and workforce development for advanced energy technologies. Solutions discussed by this expert panel will apply to all ports in the US and globally.

The 2021 Port of the Future Conference will take place March 15-18. Mr. Patel will speak at the Panel: Fuel Cells and Batteries Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 2:10 PM - 3:10 PM. Time Zone: (UTC-06:00) Central Time (US & Canada).

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the mining and metals and renewable energy sectors.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeeninternational.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan Ptolemy
Chief Financial Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
ryanp@fmfinancialgroup.com
+1 416-861-5882

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the merits and applications of the AES technology; the potential cost savings and cost advantages of the AES technology; the renewable energy sectors, including hydrogen; and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aberdeeninternational.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.




