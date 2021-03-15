Roche signs definitive merger agreement with GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., to access novel technology to test for broad range of pathogens with one patient sample

Roche to acquire GenMark Diagnostics for US$ 24.05 per share with the expectation to close in the 2nd quarter of 2021

GenMark provides molecular diagnostic tests that are designed to detect multiple pathogens from a single patient sample

GenMark’s ePlex platform delivers rapid and actionable results so clinicians can determine the cause of infection and the most effective treatment, potentially saving lives and alleviating the healthcare burden. The addition of GenMark’s proprietary multiplex technology complements Roche’s diagnostic offering, addressing a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory and bloodstream infections



Basel, 15 March 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Roche to fully acquire GenMark at a price of US$ 24.05 per share in an all-cash transaction. This corresponds to a total transaction value of approximately US$ 1.8 billion on a fully diluted basis. This price represents a premium of approximately 43% to GenMark’s unaffected closing share price on February 10, 2021, the last trading day before a media report was published speculating about a potential sale process. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of GenMark and Roche. Once the acquisition is completed, GenMark’s principal operations will continue at its current location in Carlsbad, California, USA.



Under the terms of the merger agreement, Roche will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of GenMark’s common stock, and GenMark will file a recommendation statement containing the unanimous recommendation of the GenMark board that GenMark stockholders tender their shares to Roche.



GenMark’s syndromic panel testing portfolio will complement Roche’s current molecular diagnostics portfolio and the Roche global network will enable expanded reach for GenMark’s products. GenMark’s ePlex system drives lab efficiency through streamlined order-to-reporting workflow and enables better patient outcomes by rapidly diagnosing a patient’s symptoms. Infectious diseases are a leading cause of death globally, and earlier detection of the cause of an infection has been shown to improve patient outcomes and improve key hospital initiatives such as antibiotic stewardship and length of stay.