 

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.03.2021, 07:30  |  34   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Polyphor publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021

15-March-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, March 15, 2021

Polyphor publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021

- Pre-AGM information call on March 22, 2021 at 2PM CET

- AGM to be held April 6, 2021

- Shareholders not physically present, in accordance with COVID-19 ordinances

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) a research driven clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting on April 6, 2021.

As a precautionary and prudent measure, the Board of Directors has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting 2021 without the physical presence of shareholders, in accordance with Article 8 of the Federal Act on the Statutory Principles for Federal Council Ordinances on Combating the COVID-19 Epidemic (COVID-19 Act) and Article 27 of Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) (COVID-19 Ordinance 3).

The company will be seeking to maximize the number of shareholders executing their voting rights and will host a pre-AGM information call on March 22, 2021 at 2PM CET. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance by email to IR@polyphor.com.

To access the information call, please use the following details:

Switzerland: +41 44 580 65 22
Germany: +49 69 201744 220
France: +33 170 709 502
Italy: +39 02 36 00 66 63
United Kingdom: +44 203 009 2470
United States: +1 877 423 0830

Event Title: Annual General Meeting 2021 - Information Conference Call

Confirmation code: 43763282#

The presentation will also be available via webcast:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polyphor20210322

After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link.

The full AGM invitation can be found on our website:
www.polyphor.com/investor-relations/corporate -governance/

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Polyphor publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021 15-March-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2020 results
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG (In Administration) - Notice regarding the Vote Without Meeting by ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors' Interest Notice
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Publication of the intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the ...
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung der Absicht zur Abgabe eines freiwilligen öffentlichen ...
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Polyphor gibt Finanzergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt (deutsch)
05.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor announces financial results for the full-year 2020
05.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor gibt Finanzergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt
05.03.21
Polyphor Announces Financial Results for the Full-Year 2020
26.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor to present full-year 2020 financial results on March 5
26.02.21
Polyphor to Present Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 5

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
7
Polyphor AG - neuer Wirkmechanismus gegen die Antibiotikaresistenz