EQS-Adhoc Polyphor publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Allschwil, Switzerland, March 15, 2021
Polyphor publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021
- Pre-AGM information call on March 22, 2021 at 2PM CET
- AGM to be held April 6, 2021
- Shareholders not physically present, in accordance with COVID-19 ordinances
Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) a research driven clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting on April 6, 2021.
As a precautionary and prudent measure, the Board of Directors has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting 2021 without the physical presence of shareholders, in accordance with Article 8 of the Federal Act on the Statutory Principles for Federal Council Ordinances on Combating the COVID-19 Epidemic (COVID-19 Act) and Article 27 of Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) (COVID-19 Ordinance 3).
The company will be seeking to maximize the number of shareholders executing their voting rights and will host a pre-AGM information call on March 22, 2021 at 2PM CET. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance by email to IR@polyphor.com.
To access the information call, please use the following details:
Switzerland: +41 44 580 65 22
Germany: +49 69 201744 220
France: +33 170 709 502
Italy: +39 02 36 00 66 63
United Kingdom: +44 203 009 2470
United States: +1 877 423 0830
Event Title: Annual General Meeting 2021 - Information Conference Call
Confirmation code: 43763282#
The presentation will also be available via webcast:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polyphor20210322
After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link.
The full AGM invitation can be found on our website:
www.polyphor.com/investor-relations/corporate -governance/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare