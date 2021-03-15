EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Polyphor publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021 15-March-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Polyphor publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021

- Pre-AGM information call on March 22, 2021 at 2PM CET

- AGM to be held April 6, 2021

- Shareholders not physically present, in accordance with COVID-19 ordinances

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) a research driven clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting on April 6, 2021.

As a precautionary and prudent measure, the Board of Directors has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting 2021 without the physical presence of shareholders, in accordance with Article 8 of the Federal Act on the Statutory Principles for Federal Council Ordinances on Combating the COVID-19 Epidemic (COVID-19 Act) and Article 27 of Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) (COVID-19 Ordinance 3).

The company will be seeking to maximize the number of shareholders executing their voting rights and will host a pre-AGM information call on March 22, 2021 at 2PM CET. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance by email to IR@polyphor.com.

To access the information call, please use the following details:

Switzerland: +41 44 580 65 22

Germany: +49 69 201744 220

France: +33 170 709 502

Italy: +39 02 36 00 66 63

United Kingdom: +44 203 009 2470

United States: +1 877 423 0830

Event Title: Annual General Meeting 2021 - Information Conference Call

Confirmation code: 43763282#

The presentation will also be available via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polyphor20210322

After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link.

The full AGM invitation can be found on our website:

www.polyphor.com/investor-relations/corporate -governance/