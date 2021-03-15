 

Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros Annually by 2030, According to Accenture Research

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 07:59  |  102   |   |   

Heavy industrial companies in Europe could generate more than 200 billion euros annually in net value through decarbonization by 2030, according to new research from Accenture (NYSE: ACN). Accenture’s new report, “Energizing Industry,” reveals this decarbonization will require coordination between the public and private sectors.

While future prices for carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and green electricity remain uncertain, the research predicts the annual net value of industrial decarbonization will more than double between 2020 and 2030 – from around 100 to just over 200 billion euros per year. Accenture analysis of existing and emerging technologies suggests this figure will stabilize between 2030 and 2040.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 297,79€
Hebel 8,03
Ask 2,79
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 229,04€
Hebel 7,15
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

However, new technological innovations are expected to emerge, which could lead to growth in value continuing over time. Most transformative solutions, including electrification technologies and the process of capturing waste CO2, known as carbon capture, are not yet financially attractive compared to unabated natural gas, prompting many companies to focus on increasing efficiency in industrial processes.

“Industrial companies across Europe are struggling with uncertainty around the fragmented regulatory environment, infrastructure challenges, the development of key technologies and their pricing,” said Götz Erhardt, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads the Resources industries group in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. “That’s why decarbonization efforts are not progressing fast enough, despite the potential for innovation and value creation. However, public and financial support is at an all-time high, and, as key enablers of the energy transition, European industrial companies need to reimagine their operations at a faster pace.”

Hydrogen is the most promising technology for significant decarbonization progress in heavy industry

The report shows that firms are already taking action – 40% of investments during the past five years were linked to decarbonization, including investments in renewables, hydrogen, intelligent cloud and energy distribution.

Even so, an evaluation of all global CO2 patent filings since 2013 revealed that the growth of new technologies or applications for the mitigation of or adaptation to climate change may be slowing. Instead, patents are increasingly focused on cost advantages and scale, indicating technological maturity.

However, Accenture analysis reveals European industrial firms are still investing in some new areas. Chemical companies are spending heavily on 3D printing, biofuels, hydrogen and battery technology; energy companies are more focused on platform ecosystems, cloud technologies and renewable energy; and mining, metals and building materials companies are concentrating larger investments in energy distribution and chemicals, such as hydrogen.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros Annually by 2030, According to Accenture Research Heavy industrial companies in Europe could generate more than 200 billion euros annually in net value through decarbonization by 2030, according to new research from Accenture (NYSE: ACN). Accenture’s new report, “Energizing Industry,” reveals this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Plug Power Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages XL Fleet Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY - GINECO Announce Initiation of a Randomized Phase 2 Clinical ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo EMMA Capnography to Assess the Respiratory Status of ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
10.03.21
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Imaginea to Expand its Global Cloud First Capabilities
10.03.21
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace Cultures
03.03.21
Accenture Acquires REPL to Expand Retail Technology and Supply Chain Capabilities
02.03.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 18, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
01.03.21
Accenture Bolsters Supply Chain & Operations Capabilities in Australia with Acquisition of GRA
01.03.21
Accenture to Acquire Industrial Robotics and Automation Solutions Provider Pollux
01.03.21
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
24.02.21
Accenture and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Accelerate U.K.’s Transition to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions
17.02.21
As Digital Gap Widens in Wake of Pandemic, ‘Masters of Change’ Will Define the Future, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2021