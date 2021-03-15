Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros Annually by 2030, According to Accenture Research

While future prices for carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions and green electricity remain uncertain, the research predicts the annual net value of industrial decarbonization will more than double between 2020 and 2030 – from around 100 to just over 200 billion euros per year. Accenture analysis of existing and emerging technologies suggests this figure will stabilize between 2030 and 2040.

Heavy industrial companies in Europe could generate more than 200 billion euros annually in net value through decarbonization by 2030, according to new research from Accenture (NYSE: ACN). Accenture’s new report, “ Energizing Industry ,” reveals this decarbonization will require coordination between the public and private sectors.

However, new technological innovations are expected to emerge, which could lead to growth in value continuing over time. Most transformative solutions, including electrification technologies and the process of capturing waste CO 2 , known as carbon capture, are not yet financially attractive compared to unabated natural gas, prompting many companies to focus on increasing efficiency in industrial processes.

“Industrial companies across Europe are struggling with uncertainty around the fragmented regulatory environment, infrastructure challenges, the development of key technologies and their pricing,” said Götz Erhardt, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads the Resources industries group in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. “That’s why decarbonization efforts are not progressing fast enough, despite the potential for innovation and value creation. However, public and financial support is at an all-time high, and, as key enablers of the energy transition, European industrial companies need to reimagine their operations at a faster pace.”

Hydrogen is the most promising technology for significant decarbonization progress in heavy industry

The report shows that firms are already taking action – 40% of investments during the past five years were linked to decarbonization, including investments in renewables, hydrogen, intelligent cloud and energy distribution.

Even so, an evaluation of all global CO 2 patent filings since 2013 revealed that the growth of new technologies or applications for the mitigation of or adaptation to climate change may be slowing. Instead, patents are increasingly focused on cost advantages and scale, indicating technological maturity.

However, Accenture analysis reveals European industrial firms are still investing in some new areas. Chemical companies are spending heavily on 3D printing, biofuels, hydrogen and battery technology; energy companies are more focused on platform ecosystems, cloud technologies and renewable energy; and mining, metals and building materials companies are concentrating larger investments in energy distribution and chemicals, such as hydrogen.