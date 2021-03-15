DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch Dialog Semiconductor Adds Multi-Channel Input Capability to New Nanoamp GreenPAK(TM) Device (news with additional features) 15.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, United Kingdom - March 15, 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy, and Industrial edge computing solutions, today announced the expansion of their popular GreenPAK(TM) solution suite with the SLG46811, the market's smallest GreenPAK device to include an I2C communication interface.

The GreenPAK products are extremely cost effective programmable mixed-signal ASICs that are customer designed with GreenPAK Designer Software. The GreenPAK products feature in many cases sub uA active current consumption, nano second response times, schematic based design and simulation, and tools that allow prototyping and programming when connected to a standard PC USB port. GreenPAK products are widely adopted in the industry with hundreds of millions of units shipped annually to many of the large and trend setting IoT, computing and industrial OEM's.

The SLG46811 integrates traditional GreenPAK programmable logic with new shift register macrocells, a multichannel sampling analog comparator and a 92 x 8-bit pattern generator, all within a small 1.6mm x 1.6mm package.

The SLG46811 GreenPAK IC eliminates size constraints with the smallest I2C communication interface, with a multichannel sampling comparator capable of sampling four analog signals. Additionally, the shift register macrocells and 92-byte pattern generator allow engineers to take advantage of significant advancements with its nanoamp active current consumption, greater customizability and customer-defined control.

"The SLG46811 is a significant addition to our GreenPAK product family" said John McDonald, Vice President Marketing, CMBU at Dialog Semiconductor. "Current competitive solutions such as discrete logic and analog ICs, Mixed Signal MCUs or small FPGAs are more expensive, have larger footprints, are highly complex, offer higher power consumption and longer latency.