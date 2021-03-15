A presentation and conference call for analysts will take place at 9:00 AM EDT / 2:00 PM BST on the day of publication, and a webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.puretechhealth.com/events-presentations .

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company") plans to publish its annual report and financial results on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT / 7:00 AM BST. The report will include the Company’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as its cash balance for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. PureTech also plans to provide an overview of progress across its Wholly Owned Pipeline and Founded Entities in addition to the Company’s approach to environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases, central nervous system disorders and inflammatory and immunological diseases, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Registration Statement on Form 20-F, was comprised of 24 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received FDA clearance and European marketing authorization. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company's unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

