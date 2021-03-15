 

New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo EMMA Capnography to Assess the Respiratory Status of Children With Tracheostomy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 08:00  |  69   |   |   

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of an observational, retrospective study published in Pediatrics International. In the study, researchers at the Osaka Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Japan found the Masimo EMMA Portable Capnograph “useful for assessment of the respiratory condition in children with tracheostomy.”1 EMMA provides seamless mainstream capnography for patients of all ages in a compact, easily portable device. The device requires no routine calibration and minimal warm-up time, with accurate end-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2) and respiration rate measurements and continuous EtCO2 waveforms displayed within 15 seconds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005185/en/

Masimo EMMA Capnograph (Photo: Business Wire)

Masimo EMMA Capnograph (Photo: Business Wire)

Noting the potential value of a compact and portable way to monitor changes in respiratory status for patients in scenarios where typical inpatient hospital monitoring equipment is less likely to be available, Dr. Masashi Hotta and colleagues sought to evaluate the utility of the EMMA capnograph on children with tracheostomy by comparing EtCO2 values from the EMMA device (which was connected to the distal side of the tracheostomy cannula) to invasively measured partial pressure of venous carbon dioxide (PvCO2). Although partial pressure of arterial carbon dioxide (PaCO2) is considered a gold standard for assessing respiratory condition, the researchers chose PvCO2 because “collection of arterial samples is more invasive than collection of venous samples” and noted that studies have shown a correlation between PaCO2 and PvCO2.2,3 They enrolled 9 infants (median age 8 months) and compared 43 paired EtCO2-PvCO2 readings in total.

The researchers found a correlation coefficient of 0.87 (95% confidence interval of 0.7 – 0.93; p < 0.001) between EtCO2 and PvCO2 readings. Analysis of the data revealed that EtCO2 readings were, on average, 10.0 mmHg lower than the corresponding paired PvCO2 value (95% limits of agreement of 1.0 – 19.1 mmHg). The researchers speculated that the tendency for EtCO2 to be lower than PvCO2 may be explained by “gas mixing proximal to the tracheostomy cannula due to the presence of anatomic and physiologic dead space. Because almost all patients used a cannula without a cuff, some air leakage may have occurred. In addition, about two-thirds of the patients had [chronic lung disease or bronchopulmonary dysplasia],” which they noted have been shown to cause lower CO2 concentrations during exhalation, relative to the partial pressure of CO2 in the blood.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo EMMA Capnography to Assess the Respiratory Status of Children With Tracheostomy Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of an observational, retrospective study published in Pediatrics International. In the study, researchers at the Osaka Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Japan found the Masimo EMMA Portable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Plug Power Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages XL Fleet Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY - GINECO Announce Initiation of a Randomized Phase 2 Clinical ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo EMMA Capnography to Assess the Respiratory Status of ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Masimo Monitoring-Lösungen bringen Sicherheit für Neugeborene und Wöchnerinnen
08.03.21
Masimo Monitoring Solutions Promote Newborn and Maternal Safety
04.03.21
Masimo gibt die CE-Kennzeichnung für das Rad-G mit Temperatur bekannt
02.03.21
Masimo Announces CE Marking of the Rad-G with Temperature
24.02.21
Masimo to Present in Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
23.02.21
Masimo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
23.02.21
Masimo Announces U.S. Release of softFlow High-Flow Nasal Cannula Therapy
16.02.21
Masimo to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results after Market Close on Tuesday, February 23
15.02.21
Masimo Announces Full Market Release of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN