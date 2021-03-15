Construction contract (IKEA concept store)

Nordecon AS and Viljandi Real Estate OÜ have signed an agreement to construct a building for an IKEA concept store in Kurna village, Rae parish, which is in close proximity to Tallinn. The IKEA store will be a “stand alone” store on 2 floors of approximately 30.000 sqm. It will offer more than 8.000 home furnishing solution and products for immediate take-way. In addition, it will have a restaurant, food market and bistro facilities.

The cost of the contract is approximately 23 million euros, excluding VAT. The works will last for approximately 16 months.