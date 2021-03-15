 

Nexstim Plc Virtual Investor Meetings

Company announcement, Helsinki, 15 March 2021 at 9.00 am (EET)

Nexstim Plc: Virtual Investor Meetings

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it will hold two live webinars for media, investors and analysts on March 16, 2021 in relation to the upcoming rights issue of the Company.

CEO Mikko Karvinen and CFO Joonas Juokslahti will present information about the 2021 rights issue, followed by a Q&A session. The first live webinar will be in Finnish at 10 am (EET). The second live webinar will be in English at 1 pm (EET).

Instructions for attending the webinars:

To attend the webinars, please register via the links below. Registered participants will receive more information to their e-mail.

Live Webinar in Finnish on 16 March 2021 at 10 am (EET): Register here >>>

Live Webinar in English on 16 March 2021 at 1 pm (EET): Register here >>>

NEXSTIM PLC

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
 +358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

 

Attachment




