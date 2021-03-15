 

Strategic partner Novicell and Agillic are pursuing international growth together

Press release, Copenhagen, 15 March 2021

Agillic is intensifying its partner strategy through close collaboration with selected strategic partners as part of its approach to international expansion. One of those partners is the fast-growing digital marketing agency Novicell. With 300 employees in five countries, Novicell is a full-service digital consultancy agency offering software development, design and UX, business intelligence, performance marketing and more. Currently, they are ramping up their marketing automation and personalised communication offering.

Says Anders Holt, CEO, Novicell UK
“Many of our customers are looking to integrate marketing automation and omnichannel marketing into their marketing strategies. I am convinced that the UK holds a massive potential for Agillic and with its growth ambitions, and its best-of-breed platform, it’s is a superb match for us. We anticipate a long and fruitful partnership, where we together can provide cutting-edge solutions for our customers.”

Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S:
“The increasing adoption of omnichannel marketing is a window of opportunity that we can better take advantage of when we join forces with partners. As part of our growth plans and international partner focus, we have recently launched a new partner program offering training in Agillic as well as sales support and attractive commercial incentives. We will do our utmost to ensure that Novicell will thrive as our partner.”

Partners will be conducting POCs
To penetrate and accelerate the uptake of Agillic in new markets, Agillic is offering a free-of-charge proof of concept (POC). The POC enables prospects to experience the platform with their data and set up and execute live communication flows. This way, they get a first-hand experience of the value creation and return on investment (ROI) the platform yields. Agillic’s partners will run the POCs.

About Novicell A/S
Novicell was founded in Aarhus, Denmark and is a full-service digital agency with more than 300 employees at offices in Aarhus, Copenhagen, Oslo, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Madrid.

Since 1998 Novicell’s team of developers, strategists, designers, and marketing specialists has helped their clients achieve better digital presence by combining strategic and technical knowledge in digital strategy, web design, digital marketing, and business intelligence. Customers include Revlon, Europcar, Stanley Black & Decker, and Sinclair Pharma.

About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Agillic targets finance, retail, travel & leisure, NGO & charities, and subscription businesses, such as media and publishing houses and fitness chains. Please visit agillic.com/clients/ to learn more about how Agillic helps clients drive revenue from their marketing.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK), Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC 
Masnedøgade 22, Copenhagen Ø – Denmark

 

