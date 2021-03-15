ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, March 15, 2021 – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today publishes the agenda and the explanatory notes thereto for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders which is to be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, starting at 14:00 CET. The agenda with the explanatory notes and other meeting documents are available at the AGM page on www.asml.com/agm2021.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, ASML intends to hold the 2021 AGM virtually. Shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM are advised to read the instructions for virtual attendance and voting as published on the AGM page on our website and to check this page regularly to stay informed about the latest developments.