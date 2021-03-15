 

ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 08:00  |  91   |   |   

ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, March 15, 2021  –  ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today publishes the agenda and the explanatory notes thereto for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders which is to be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, starting at 14:00 CET. The agenda with the explanatory notes and other meeting documents are available at the AGM page on www.asml.com/agm2021.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, ASML intends to hold the 2021 AGM virtually. Shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM are advised to read the instructions for virtual attendance and voting as published on the AGM page on our website and to check this page regularly to stay informed about the latest developments.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu ASML Holding NV!
Long
Basispreis 401,34€
Hebel 8,72
Ask 5,08
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 502,27€
Hebel 8,18
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts
Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418 Skip Miller +1 480 235 0934
Sander Hofman +31 6 2381 0214 Marcel Kemp +31 40 268 6494
Brittney Wolff Zatezalo +1 408 483 3207  Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771


About ASML
ASML is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment. Our vision is a world in which semiconductor technology is everywhere and helps to tackle society’s toughest challenges. We contribute to this goal by creating products and services that let chipmakers define the patterns that integrated circuits are made of. We continuously raise the capabilities of our products, enabling our customers to increase the value and reduce the cost of chips. By helping to make chips cheaper and more powerful, we help to make semiconductor technology more attractive for a larger range of products and services, which in turn enables progress in fields such as healthcare, energy, mobility and entertainment. ASML is a multinational company with offices in more than 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. We employ more than 28,000 people on payroll and flexible contracts (expressed in full time equivalents). ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. More information about ASML, our products and technology, and career opportunities is available on www.asml.com.

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, March 15, 2021  –  ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today publishes the agenda and the explanatory notes thereto for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
Roche signs definitive merger agreement with GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., to access novel technology ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
3 Aktien für die wilden 20er
12.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Starke Börsenwoche endet überwiegend im Plus
11.03.21
Aktien Europa: Keine klare Richtung vor EZB-Sitzung
10.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt ASML auf 'Overweight'
08.03.21
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
04.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt ASML auf 'Overweight'
04.03.21
ASML unter Druck: Bis hierhin könnte die Aktie nun fallen - Trading-Tipp des Tages
03.03.21
Clarification on SMIC volume purchase agreement
03.03.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt ASML auf 'Outperform'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
38
ASML Holding N.V.