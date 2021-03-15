KPMG Switzerland extends their Konsolidator partner agreement to include Consolidation as a Service (CaaS) and sales

KPMG Switzerland, a Konsolidator onboarding partner since January 2021, has extended their partner agreement to include Consolidation as a Service (CaaS) and sales. With the extension of the partner agreement KPMG Switzerland will work on all three Konsolidator partner levels – CaaS, sales and onboarding.

Firstly, the CaaS agreement will enable KPMG Switzerland to allow their customers to optimize their resources by outsourcing their consolidation to KPMG Switzerland, who will use Konsolidator as consolidation service.

Secondly, the sales agreement will allow KPMG Switzerland to sell Konsolidator to clients who want to do the consolidation themselves using Konsolidator, and thirdly KPMG Switzerland will continue as onboarding partner to help assist new customers in Switzerland with the system integration of Konsolidator.

“The vision for our partner program is to build a global program of trusted and well-known audit companies to increase coverage, reach and revenue. Adding KPMG Switzerland to the full partner program will first of all allow us to strengthen our position in Switzerland but more importantly we expect to be able to use this agreement to build further alliances with other KPMG entities as well as other big 4 audit companies” says CEO Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

