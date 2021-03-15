 

OSL Digital Securities Executes First Regulated Virtual Asset Trades in HK, SFC-Licensed Exchange and Brokerage Now Live Trading

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 08:58  |  32   |   |   

HONG KONG, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a Hong Kong-first, OSL Digital Securities Limited (OSL DS), the world's only SFC-licensed, listed, Big-Four-audited digital asset platform and member of BC Technology Group (stock code 863 HK), today announced its official go-live with the execution of the first customer trades via it's licensed trading desk. OSL DS holds a license for Type-1 (dealing in securities) and Type 7 (automated trading service) regulated activities related to virtual assets (digital assets) from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

BC Group and OSL Logo

The OSL platform utilizes a modular interface where institutional and professional investors can buy, sell and securely store digital assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and selected Security Tokens. The 'go-live' for trading follows an exhaustive and successful trial-use period completed with the participation of trading partners and investors.

"With today's trades, we break new ground for financial services in Asia," said OSL CEO Wayne Trench. "Trading and storing digital assets like Bitcoin can now be securely conducted in Hong Kong with the supervision of a world-leading regulator -- a major milestone in the ongoing institutional adoption of digital assets globally."

OSL customers benefit from a single platform login and central dashboard that allows use of OSL's market-leading electronic and OTC trading, intelligent Request for Quote (iRFQ) technology and an industry leading institutional-grade Exchange, as well as exclusive access to segregated banking and segregated, insured wallet services. Unique in the market, the OSL Exchange is fully compliant with stringent know-your-customer, anti-money laundering and market surveillance standards.

Designed for institutional and professional investors, the OSL Exchange connects traders to counterparts across markets, delivering unrivalled access to deep pools of liquidity in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets. In addition to enabling one-click trading via the user-friendly UI, OSL Exchange also supports both FIX and REST API connectivity

OSL Exchange offers a complete market solution with performance, security, liquidity and compliance for professional investors.

OSL's over-the-counter (OTC) and electronic RFQ/API trading combines access to unparalleled market liquidity with complete privacy and guaranteed price quotes. Each trade is conducted and executed directly with the customer and with no on-exchange price slippage or order book discovery. This ensures instant, seamless, secure transactions with near instant settlement.

OSL's combination of experienced (and licensed) traders, deep global relationships and advanced technology allow its brokerage to match large institutional blocks across major digital assets.

Trench added, "We are excited about the prospects for further development of the institutional digital asset market in Hong Kong and being a key contributor to this growing ecosystem. In the near term, we are very pleased by the significant appetite we are seeing from clients who recognise the criticality of trading with a safe, reliable and licensed platform."

About OSL and BC Technology Group

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, BC Technology Group (stock code: HK 863), OSL is the region's most comprehensive licensed digital asset platform.

OSL is the world's first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing prime brokerage, custody, exchange and SaaS services for institutional clients and professional investors.

The company offers OTC, iRFQ and electronic trading services giving traders access to the world's deepest liquidity pools, as well as secure and insured wallets to ensure the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlement. 

BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting the global standard for performance, security and compliance.

OSL's vision is to lead the regulated, institutional evolution of the digital asset market. Accordingly, the OSL platform provides institutional-grade financial services directly to professional counterparties for digital asset brokerage, automated trading (i.e. exchange), and custody.

For more information: bc.group and osl.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456016/OSL_BC_Logo.jpg  

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSL Digital Securities Executes First Regulated Virtual Asset Trades in HK, SFC-Licensed Exchange and Brokerage Now Live Trading HONG KONG, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In a Hong Kong-first, OSL Digital Securities Limited (OSL DS), the world's only SFC-licensed, listed, Big-Four-audited digital asset platform and member of BC Technology Group (stock code 863 HK), today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McKinsey Research Confirms Omnichannel is the Leading Approach to B2B Sales; Effectiveness Jumps ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
45th International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan) Set to Become the Gathering Place for Global ...
High Net-Worth Indians are Increasingly Seeking out Alternative Routes to Second Citizenship
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against XL Fleet Corp., and Certain ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $23.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
BioArctic and Eisai presented latest data regarding lecanemab at AD/PD 2021
OSL Digital Securities Executes First Regulated Virtual Asset Trades in HK, SFC-Licensed Exchange ...
Avoiding credit-risk related collapses: TradeFlow reduces risk in SME trade finance using innovative FinTech, non-lending, non-credit ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Size Worth $59.5 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:41 Uhr
Tagesausblick: Wird die Fed die Zinsen drehen?
14.03.21
DAX – kommt der Crash 2021?
14.03.21
DAX-Wochenplan: Konsolidierung auf die DAX-Rekorde angezeigt
14.03.21
Dirk Müller? Der Crash muss kommen – Max Otte? Die Krise hält sich nicht an Regeln
14.03.21
Nicht viel Zeit zum Investieren? Es folgt, wie ich Kursgewinne anpeile, ohne davon besessen zu sein
14.03.21
3 Anzeichen, dass man bereit ist, in Bitcoin zu investieren
14.03.21
Ein Crash an der Börse könnte kommen: 6 Kennzahlen, die man kennen sollte
14.03.21
Nel Asa, BYD, Nanorepro, Tesla, Gold, Bitcoin – Ihr Weg zum Börsenerfolg
14.03.21
Wie viele Aktien brauchst du, um finanziell frei zu werden?
14.03.21
Wer spart, verliert!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:58 Uhr
26.542
Bitcoin oder doch Shitcoin?!
08:54 Uhr
5.035
Altcoins = die Bitcoin Alternativen Ethereum, Ripple, DASH, Litecoin, Monero oder Bitshares
07.03.21
32
Bitcoin: Kursziel 0,00 $ ;)
05.03.21
3
Extreme Bitcoin-Prognose : Kraken-CEO: Bitcoin könnte innerhalb einer Dekade die Marke von einer Mil
26.02.21
7
Geschehen an der Wall Street: NYSE-Korrespondentin Sandra Navidi: Im Gegensatz zu Gold sind Kryptowä