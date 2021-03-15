Enterprise Ireland marking St. Patrick's Day with over 50 virtual trade events across the world and launch of international Green Innovation campaign

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world turns green for St. Patrick's Day (17 th March), Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government's trade and innovation agency and the number one VC in the world, today launched a green innovation international campaign 'Ready for a Green Future'.

Ireland is turning the world green - and not just for St. Patrick's Day

The trade agency will host over 50 virtual trade events across the world to engage international partners and support the growth of Irish enterprise internationally. Ireland's Prime Minister, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minster, An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar and Ireland's Minister for Trade Promotion, Robert Troy will be participating in the virtual events series with Enterprise Ireland clients and international partners across the US, Europe, UK, IMEA and Asia Pacific regions over the St Patrick's Day period.

The global campaign 'Ready for a Green Future' focuses on the climate agenda, and as the world emerges from Covid-19 there is a need to build back better, prioritising sustainability and tackling the many environmental challenges that we face to deliver a green recovery.

The campaign showcases many world-leading Irish green innovators who are solving complex technical challenges and delivering sustainable and low carbon solutions to make renewable energy viable; reduce energy waste in our cities with smart technology; reduce agricultural waste and make construction cleaner.

Ready for a Green Future Campaign Video: https://youtu.be/2bfGAtoVsHI

Some Irish companies featured in the campaign include:

KEENAN's innovative diet feeder technology is paving the way for farms of all sizes to become part of a circular economy as they maximise efficiency, eliminate waste, and significantly reduce emissions.

innovative diet feeder technology is paving the way for farms of all sizes to become part of a circular economy as they maximise efficiency, eliminate waste, and significantly reduce emissions. CitySwift is combating the climate crisis by using data to strategically improve public transport, making the most sustainable modes of transport more efficient and user-friendly.

is combating the climate crisis by using data to strategically improve public transport, making the most sustainable modes of transport more efficient and user-friendly. Ecocem is addressing one of the world's largest carbon culprits, cement, by manufacturing a greener cement alternative with reduced carbon emissions.

is addressing one of the world's largest carbon culprits, cement, by manufacturing a greener cement alternative with reduced carbon emissions. Ocean Energy is capturing and converting the power of waves into electricity having developed the world's largest capacity floating wave energy device.

Launching the campaign today, Leo Varadkar, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said: "St Patrick's Day is the day the world turns green as we come together to celebrate our national holiday. It's also a great opportunity to showcase Ireland's green innovators and the positive contribution they are making to industries across the world.