 

DGAP-News Homes & Holiday AG: Real estate brokerage business on the Balearic Islands develops positively even during the pandemic

DGAP-News: Homes & Holiday AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Homes & Holiday AG: Real estate brokerage business on the Balearic Islands develops positively even during the pandemic

15.03.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Homes & Holiday AG: Real estate brokerage business on the Balearic Islands develops positively even during the pandemic

- Property sales up 11 percent, total commission up 8 percent
- Online viewings in strong demand
- Positive outlook for 2021


Munich/Palma de Mallorca, March 15, 2021. Real estate on the Balearic Islands is in demand even in times of crisis. The brokerage company Porta Mallorquina Real Estate benefited from this in the Corona year 2020. The subsidiary of Homes & Holiday AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS5M9), which specializes in vacation properties on the Balearic Islands, brokered houses and apartments worth over 65 million euros in 2020. This was eleven percent more than in the previous year. The most expensive property sold was a villa in Andratx, which changed hands for 6.8 million. The commission volume for property sales rose by a total of 8 percent.

Timo Weibel, director of Porta Mallorquina and the owner of two real estate offices on the island, describes how the market has developed in the Corona pandemic: "After a brief period of shock in the first lockdown in mid-March 2020, interest recovered very quickly. Although the purchase inquiries fell by around a third in total, the customers who came forward were all the more determined to realize their dream of owning a vacation property on Mallorca."

With Skype, Zoom and Co. the brokers of Porta Mallorquina kept contact with their customers abroad and made online viewings possible. "Some clients even bought just based on the video. Many also did not travel to settle the transaction, but did so by power of attorney with apostille at a notary's office in Germany," says Timo Weibel to himself.

Second half-year significantly better than the first six months
From June to October, the brokers were then fully occupied with viewings or notary appointments. In the third and fourth quarters of 2020, a good two-thirds of the total volume was securitized. To offer owners and prospective buyers even more service on site, Porta Mallorquina opened another location between Santa Ponsa and Portals Nous. This means that Porta Mallorquina Real Estate is once again represented with eight locations on Mallorca. In the medium term, at least two more real estate offices are to be added. The market potential for this is there.

09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Homes & Holiday AG: Maklergeschäft auf den Balearen entwickelt sich auch in der Pandemie positiv (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Homes & Holiday AG: Maklergeschäft auf den Balearen entwickelt sich auch in der Pandemie positiv

02.02.21
59
IPO Homes & Holiday